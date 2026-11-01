Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal claims the INDIA bloc rally will boost Delhi trade, while Rahul Gandhi urges supporters to shop locally during the festive season as the opposition converges at Ramlila Maidan to protest against the CEC.

INDIA Bloc Rally and Local Trade

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the INDIA bloc's mega ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally at Ramlila Maidan would lead to increased business for Delhi traders, amid concerns over the impact of the political gathering during the festive season. "There will be more trade (because of the rally)," Sibal said while speaking at the rally, adding that the Opposition would place the history of alleged vote theft before the country. "We will keep the history of vote chori in front of the nation," he said.

Sibal's remarks came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged people attending the November 1 rally to support local traders by shopping from their stores during the festive season. In a video message posted on X on Saturday, Gandhi said the rally would not affect businesses and appealed to participants arriving in Delhi to purchase goods from small shops. "Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumours," he said.

Opposition's Protest Against Election Commission

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi described the INDIA bloc rally as a message to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "It's a big message for Gyanesh Kumar, a big message for the country, the people of the country and a big message to save democracy and to save the Constitution," Dasmunsi said.

United Opposition Front at Ramlila Maidan

Top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country converged in the national capital for the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The Congress organised the rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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