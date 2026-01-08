Kanpur police arrested one suspect in a minor's rape in Sachendi. A police sub-inspector is also implicated and absconding, with four teams deployed for his arrest. The local SHO has been suspended for negligence in handling the case.

Kanpur police apprehended one suspect in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Sachendi area, based on a complaint filed against unknown individuals.

One Arrested, Police Sub-Inspector Implicated

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Wednesday stated that two suspects have been identified in the case. Raids are underway to locate a police sub-inspector who has surfaced in connection with the matter. Four teams have been deployed to arrest him. "A case of rape was registered in Sachendi involving a minor girl. The complaint was filed against unknown persons. Based on the allegations, two individuals have been identified, and one accused has been apprehended. The name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. He is currently absconding. Four teams have been deployed. His arrest will be ensured as soon as possible," Raghubir Lal told ANI.

Action Taken Against Police Personnel

He further added that the Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. Action will also be taken to dismiss the absconding sub-inspector from service upon his arrest. "The Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. The sub-inspector who is absconding will be arrested based on the evidence, and action will also be taken to dismiss him from service," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)