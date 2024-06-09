Kanpur man's 'Titanic' pose on moving bike draws police attention, video goes viral (WATCH)

The Kanpur Police filed an FIR against a man after a video of him performing dangerous stunts on a bike went viral on social media. The police reported that the incident occurred in the Ganga Barrage area of the city, within the jurisdiction of the Nawanganj Police Station.

The Kanpur Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against a man after a video of him performing dangerous stunts on a bike went viral on social media. The viral video shows the man standing on a moving bike and attempting to strike a ‘Titanic’ pose. According to the authorities, the event happened in the city's Ganga Barrage region and was within the authority of the Nawanganj authorities Station.

The Kanpur Police filed a complaint against him under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for threatening life or personal safety as soon as the video got popular on social media. Furthermore, as the bike was registered in Unnao, the Unnao Police fined him Rs 12,000 in accordance with the applicable portions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahesh Kumar of the Kanpur Police said, ‘A bike stunt video is going viral on social media today. The video was filmed in an area under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj Police Station.’

"The police have taken cognizance of the video immediately and will file a case under Section 336 of the IPC. We found the bike was registered in Unnao using the information on the number plate, and we have instructed the Unnao Police to apply an MV Act fine," he added.

In a previous instance that was similar, the Kanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh punished a guy for pulling off a risky wheelie trick on his bike in front of police personnel.

Latest Videos