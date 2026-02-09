In the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer claims his client wasn't driving the luxury car that injured several people. He stated that Mishra's driver, Mohan, was behind the wheel. A hearing is scheduled for Feb 10.

In the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday claimed that his client was not driving when the luxury car allegedly hit pedestrians and a motorcycle on VIP Road, injuring several people. Speaking to reporters, the lawyer stated that Mishra's driver was operating the vehicle. Furthermore, a hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (February 10).

Lawyer Claims Driver Was at the Wheel

"The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him," he said. The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when the Lamborghini, reportedly moving at high speed, struck a parked Bullet motorcycle before hitting a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

Police Investigation Underway

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

Eyewitness Account

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel described the aftermath, saying, "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."