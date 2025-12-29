A Kannur SI's sharp detective work from a bus led to tracing a missing woman. Separately, police filed a case against a social media account for posting a bomb explosion video, which incited threats between political activists.

SI's Quick Thinking Traces Missing Woman

A young woman reported missing from Kasaragod was traced within minutes through a series of phone calls by Kannur City DHQ Sub-Inspector Pratheesh, using his professional expertise while travelling on a bus. A complaint was filed after a woman from Kasaragod went missing with a friend. When preliminary information suggested that they had travelled by train, Kasaragod Railway Police Station SI Prakashan informed his friend, SI Pratheesh, about the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Based on details obtained at the railway ticket counter, Pratheesh confirmed that Dr. Sheetha Ramesh of Pinarayi PHC had attested the pass. He immediately contacted the doctor and collected further information about the young man involved.

Based on these inputs, an inquiry conducted through CPO Arjun of Chakkarakkal Police Station confirmed that the young woman was at the man's residence. The duo was then instructed to report directly to the Pinarayi Police Station for further proceedings.

Police Register Case Over Bomb Explosion Video

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Kannur police on Monday registered a case after a social media account supporting Left parties posted a video purportedly showing the explosion of a country-made bomb in the city. According to Mithun S.V., a cybercrime police officer in Kannur, the police registered the case on Sunday after a report from the Special Branch, Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police, was submitted to the Kannur Commissioner.

As per the FIR, this reel was posted by an Instagram account named 'Red Army Kannur', which displayed visuals of a country-made bomb explosion. The FIR stated that CPI(M) and Muslim League activists later posted comments on the reel, threatening each other, which amounted to an attempt to incite riots.

The case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot. (ANI)