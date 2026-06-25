A Special Judge Court in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has convicted a man in a drug trafficking case under the NDPS Act. He was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the crime registered in April 2021.

Man Sentenced in Kangra Drug Case

A Special Judge Court in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has convicted a man in a drug trafficking case and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Waqf Tribunal and Special Judge Court at Dharamshala found Malkiat Singh guilty under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and awarded him five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of default in payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment.

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According to police officials, the case was registered on April 3, 2021, at Indora Police Station in Nurpur Police District. Following the registration of the case, police carried out an investigation and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the competent court. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence against the accused, based on which the court held him guilty and pronounced the sentence.

In a statement, the Himachal Pradesh Police said the conviction reflects its continued efforts to combat drug trafficking and ensure that offenders are brought to justice. Police also appealed to the public to share information related to drug abuse and trafficking through the emergency helpline 112, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential. The police reiterated their commitment to intensifying action against narcotics-related crimes across the state.

Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign Intensified

Earlier in May, in a decisive escalation of the statewide anti-drug campaign under the Chief Minister's 'Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan', the Himachal Pradesh Police has intensified its preventive enforcement strategy by invoking the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988 against habitual narcotics traffickers operating across the State.

According to a statement released by the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters, acting on sustained intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, criminal profiling, and investigation into backward and forward linkages of organised drug syndicates, HP Police secured and executed 15 preventive detention orders issued by the competent authority against repeat offenders involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotic substances, particularly chitta/heroin. A total of 15 preventive detentions were executed across various districts in Himachal Pradesh. Sirmaur and Kullu saw the highest number with four detentions each, followed by Kangra and Bilaspur with two detentions each. Whereas the Police Districts Dehra, Solan and Mandi each had one preventive detention executed. The detained individuals have been identified as habitual offenders whose continued involvement in narcotics trafficking posed a grave threat to public safety, social harmony, and the future of the youth of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)