A flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, triggered by heavy rains, has left one person dead and four missing. Landslides have severed road connectivity, with the IAF and SDRF conducting rescue and relief operations.

One person has died while four others remain missing after incessant rainfall triggered a flash flood in the Yachuli area of Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. The flash flood struck the area on Wednesday following continuous heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruption and damage.

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Rescue efforts are underway to trace the missing persons, although adverse weather conditions continue to hamper operations. Meanwhile, road connectivity to Yachuli has been completely severed after multiple landslides triggered by the heavy rains blocked key routes leading to the district. The landslides have cut off access to several areas, posing challenges for rescue teams and local authorities attempting to reach affected locations.

State Activates Emergency Air Support

The Arunachal Pradesh government also activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations. Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.

The officials said the IAF team, operating under the guidance of Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command, successfully reached Hollongi and proceeded to Pitapool despite challenging weather conditions. The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts.

Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.

Officials Acknowledge Coordinated Efforts

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and APD Hollongi for ensuring the swift deployment of air support during the emergency.

The Officials also acknowledged the efforts of Keyi Panyor, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagar, Koto Mehta, the district police, and the Disaster Management team for providing ground support and coordinating operations despite difficult conditions on the ground. (ANI)