    In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi announces decrease in Manipur violence, schools back in session

    The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 11,000 FIRs have been registered, and over 500 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. He stressed that the incidents of violence are gradually decreasing, and essential services are operational.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 3) addressed the ongoing tensions in Manipur during his speech in Rajya Sabha. The state has been grappling with unrest for over a year due to clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities. Addressing the House, PM Modi said, "The government is continuously making efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur."

    The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 11,000 FIRs have been registered, and over 500 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. He stressed that the incidents of violence are gradually decreasing, and essential services are operational.

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

    "Today, schools, colleges, offices, and other institutions are open in the state," the Prime Minister said, adding that both central and state governments are in dialogue with all stakeholders to restore peace.

    The conflict in Manipur began in May last year, resulting in over 200 deaths. The violence began after the Kuki community organized a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    The Opposition criticized PM Modi for not visiting the conflict-ridden state and questioned his commitment to resolving the crisis. Responding to these criticisms, PM Modi mentioned that Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Manipur and stayed for several days, while MoS Home had stayed for weeks.

    "The opposition is trying to add fuel to the fire. I warn those who are trying to add fuel to the fire; they will be rejected by Manipur," he asserted.

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Reflecting on Manipur's troubled history, the Prime Minister noted that those familiar with the state's past understand the root causes of the conflict. He pointed out that despite Manipur's small size, President's rule had been imposed at least ten times, indicating underlying issues.

    "Congress should not forget that the President's rule had to be used ten times in such a small state. There had to be some issues," PM Modi said.

