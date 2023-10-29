Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kalamassery blasts: Kochi man surrenders before police, claims responsibility; check details

    ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar has provided some insights into this development, stating that the individual, Dominic Martin, surrendered at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur Rural.

    Kalamassery blasts: Man surrenders before police, claims responsibility AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, a person named Dominic Martin has surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the explosions that rocked a convention centre in Kerala, killing one person and injuring dozens. The incident occurred during the Jehovah's Witnesses meeting at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, Kerala.

    ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar has provided some insights into this development, stating that the individual, Dominic Martin, surrendered at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur Rural. Martin claims affiliation with the same group involved in the event but police are actively investigating all aspects of this case.

    Kalamassery blasts: Alerts issued in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; security stepped up

    Speaking to reporters, the ADGP said, "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case. The blast took place in the central part of the hall."

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police heightened security measures in the national capital following an explosion at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. Authorities in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country are maintaining a vigilant presence in crowded areas as a precautionary measure.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army-IAF contingent heads to Kazakhstan for KAZIND 2023

    Indian Army-IAF contingent heads to Kazakhstan for KAZIND 2023

    Bharat appears on Google Maps alongside Indian flag in a significant change; check details AJR

    In a significant change, 'Bharat' appears on Google Maps alongside Indian flag; check details

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP chief slams Congress, labels Bhupesh Baghel govt as 'corrupt, incompetent' AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP chief slams Congress, labels Bhupesh Baghel govt as 'corrupt, incompetent'

    Kalamassery Blast: Kerala police warns those spreading fake news on social media to promote communal hatred anr

    Kalamassery Blast: Kerala police warns those spreading fake news on social media to promote communal hatred

    BJP slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan over Kalamassery blasts, says price of appeasement politics of CPI-M and Congress

    'Price of appeasement politics...' BJP slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan over Kalamassery blasts

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch)

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan RKK

    Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth wraps up Mumbai shoot, makers share candid picture with Amitabh Bachchan 

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained

    Karwa Chauth: 5 unique ideas to make this occasion special RKK

    Karwa Chauth: 5 unique ideas to make this occasion special

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon