Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed the state's opposition to the Kasturirangan report, stating it will harm local livelihoods. A special session will be held to discuss the matter after the Centre sought a final decision by September 27.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday reaffirmed the state government's opposition to the Kasturirangan Committee report on the Western Ghats, emphasising that its implementation could severely disrupt local livelihoods and farming communities ahead of the special session.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Shivakumar highlighted that the state had previously rejected the recommendations during the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's earlier tenure, but the proposal was sent back by the Union Government for reconsideration. The Centre has requested Karnataka to clarify its final stance on the ecologically sensitive area (ESA) notifications by September 27. To gauge public sentiment, Shivakumar conducted extensive field visits across affected coffee-growing and forest-fringe districts, including Chikkamagaluru, Karwar, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.

"We have asked the Central Government to convey its stance on the Kasturirangan Report by September 27. We had rejected this report during the Siddaramaiah government's tenure. However, the Central Government has sent it back to us. I have visited Chikkamagaluru, Karwar, Kodagu, and Mysuru to hold discussions. People have brought to my attention the potential disasters and the impact on their livelihoods if the report is implemented," said Shivakumar

Special Session to Discuss Report

Shivakumar criticised the opposition BJP for stalling previous deliberations on the matter, asserting that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of farmers and forest-dwelling populations. "We were prepared to discuss this in the Assembly, but the BJP did not allow it. For the BJP, politics is what matters most. Let them engage in politics. We have convened a special session; it begins tomorrow. I have gathered opinions regarding the sentiments of the people and farmers, as well as the situation of those living near forest areas. We will discuss these matters in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council," he said.

Push for Grassroots Governance

Highlighting the administration's broader push for grassroots governance, Shivakumar noted that state ministers have been instructed to visit rural areas weekly to address public grievances directly. "Farmers have offered valuable suggestions. We are running the government with the lives, sentiments, and problems of the people in mind... Ministers in our government must visit the people every Saturday and listen to their grievances. Our officials must extend their cooperation to the people. I do not claim that everything will be resolved instantly, but we are making the effort. We must break down the wall between the government and the people," he added.

What is the Kasturirangan Report?

The High-Level Working Group headed by K Kasturirangan recommended designating roughly 37% of the Western Ghats (around 56,825 sq km) as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). The report covers over 20,000 sq km across 1,500+ villages in Karnataka, proposing strict bans on mining, quarrying, large thermal power projects, and heavy polluting industries, along with restrictions on construction and land-use changes. Residents, agricultural communities, and elected representatives fear that ESA enforcement will lead to widespread displacement, curb developmental infrastructure, restrict traditional farming practices, and impose severe administrative hurdles on daily livelihoods in the Western Ghats belt.

State Cabinet Confirms Special Session

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said the state Cabinet has decided to convene a special Assembly session on September 21, 22 and 23 to discuss the severe drought situation, problems faced by farmers and the contentious Kasturirangan report. "The Cabinet has decided to call a special session on September 21, 22 and 23. The farmers of the state are facing difficulties due to several ongoing issues, and there have not been enough opportunities to discuss these matters in the House," he said.

He said the Karnataka government has rejected the report on several occasions, but the debate surrounding its recommendations continues. "The Kasturirangan Report has once again come up for discussion. The Karnataka Government has already rejected it four or five times. Even then, discussions and arguments for and against the report continue. Therefore, once and for all, we want to inform the people about the issue and have a detailed discussion on it. We will also use this special session for the purpose of discussing the Kasturirangan Report," he said. (ANI)