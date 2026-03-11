Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha's indefinite hunger strike for house sites for Velugumatla victims continues for a third day. Her son, Aditya, who recently returned from the US, has joined her in solidarity at the protest in Banjara Hills.

The hunger strike is being held at the Telangana Jagruthi office located in Banjara Hills, where Aditya sat beside his mother extending support to the ongoing agitation.

Son's Active Participation

Aditya, who recently returned to India after completing his graduation in the United States, has been actively accompanying Kavitha in several public programs and movements. His participation alongside his mother during the third day of the hunger strike has drawn attention from party supporters and activists.

Earlier, Aditya also stood by Kavitha during her hunger strike demanding 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and participated in the bandh organised to press for the approval of the BC Bills. He has also been actively involved in the "Jagruthi Janambata" outreach programme conducted by Telangana Jagruthi, interacting with people and supporting the organisation's initiatives.

Solidarity for Velugumatla Victims

Party leaders and supporters who gathered at the office expressed solidarity with Kavitha's protest and reiterated their demand that the government immediately provide house sites to the affected families of Velugumatla. (ANI)