Justice Yashwant Varma has denied any role in the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his residence, telling a parliamentary panel he was absent during the fire and no cash was recovered. He also challenged the probe's legality in the SC.

Justice Yashwant Varma has submitted his response before the parliamentary committee probing the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence, categorically denying any involvement in the incident. Sources close to him say he told the panel he was not at the residence when the fire broke out and that no cash was recovered from the premises. Reiterating his stand, Justice Varma stated that he had "absolutely no role" in the alleged episode. He also clarified that he was not the first responder and alleged that those who arrived first failed to properly secure the scene.

Varma Questions Impeachment, Probe Legality

Last week, the Supreme Court of India reserved judgment on Justice Varma's writ petition challenging the legality of the parliamentary committee constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. The petition raises constitutional questions concerning parallel impeachment motions in both Houses of Parliament and the authority exercised by the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

In his reply before the committee, Justice Varma questioned why he should face impeachment when, according to him, officials present at the site--including police, fire personnel, and security forces, failed to follow standard procedures. He has maintained that there was no recovery of cash and contended that lapses by authorities in securing and examining the site were being unfairly attributed to him as the parliamentary inquiry and judicial proceedings continue.

Incident and Professional Background

A substantial amount of unaccounted cash was discovered at Justice Varma's residence after a fire broke out in March last year. The incident has sparked widespread debate and scrutiny.

According to the official website of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Varma obtained his Law degree from Rewa University in 1992 and was enrolled as an Advocate on August 8 of the same year. Throughout his career, he primarily practised civil law, handling cases related to Constitutional Law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate Matters, Taxation, Environmental Issues, and related fields. He served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation in 2012. (ANI)