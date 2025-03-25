user
JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to meet today, legal experts to provide insights

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. The committee will first interact with Justice D.N. Patel, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of TDSAT, followed by a discussion with Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 8:37 AM IST

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will meet in the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday. The committee will interact with two esteemed guests. First, they will meet Justice D.N. Patel, the Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Following this, they will engage in a discussion with R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India. The committee's next sitting is scheduled for April 2, which will feature interactions with two more distinguished personalities.

Justice Hemant Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will share his insights, followed by a discussion with Justice BS Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Chairman of the 21st Law Commission of India.

One Nation, One Election Bill in Lok Sabha: 269 votes in favour, 198 against; who's supporting, who's not?

These sittings are part of the committee's review of the two bills, which aim to introduce significant changes in the Constitution and the laws governing Union Territories.

The last meeting of JPC was held on March 18 in which former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, BJP MP and 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary had told ANI on that day.

"In today's meeting, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, and for three hours, the members interacted with him. The members also interacted with Former Law Commission Chairman of India Ajit Prakash Shah for almost two hours. The meeting lasted for five hours, and it was a very positive meeting. The members sought clarification on various issues."

PP Chaudhary had earlier told ANI that "we will bring 'One Nation, One Election' for the benefit of the country. The doubts of the members are being cleared through discussions with experts. A portal was to be launched, and its presentation was made."

"After making some corrections, the website for 'One Nation, One Election' will be launched, where stakeholders and others can share their opinions clause-wise," he added.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on 'One Nation, One Election,' currently under review by the JPC, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Explained: What 'One Nation, One Election' Bill means for India's electoral process; know key features & more

