JPC Chairperson Aparajita Sarangi announced the committee on the 130th Amendment Bill will meet Wednesday. Legal institutions like NALSAR, NLU, and the Law Commission are invited to give their views, marking the start of comprehensive hearings.

JPC to Begin Comprehensive Hearings

BJP MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, Aparajita Sarangi, on Tuesday said that the next meeting of the Committee will be held on Wednesday. She informed that representatives from NALSAR, Hyderabad, the National Law University, and the Law Commission of India have been invited. Sarangi added that the officer bearers and Vice-Chancellors of these institutions would attend the meeting and submit their views on the bills to the Committee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expressing confidence in the process, Sarangi said that consultations with organisations and individuals have begun, and that Wednesday would mark the first day of comprehensive hearings. "We have the third meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted by the Lok Sabha on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill and the related bills. Tomorrow, we have invited the Law Commission of India, the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR, Hyderabad. The officer bearers and the Vice Chancellors would be coming and would be submitting their opinions about the bills to the Committee. I think the process of listening to organisations and individuals has started, and tomorrow is the first day when we will be listening to all," Sarangi told ANI.

Introductory Meeting Held

She further mentioned that the first meeting was an introductory meeting, and all members gathered together, and discussed the various contours of the three bills that have been submitted to the Committee. Sarangi stated that the committee also discussed their mandate and was a perfect atmosphere which was full of friendliness. "The first meeting was an introductory meeting. All members, in fact, gathered together, and we discussed among ourselves the various contours of the three bills that have been submitted to the Committee. We also discussed our mandate. It was a very good atmosphere, full of friendliness, I would say. There was a lot of bonhomie. It is a good Committee that has been constituted by the Lok Sabha," Sarangi added.

About the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader does not resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. The Bill allows for reappointment after release, providing some flexibility.

Committee Composition

Aparajita Sarangi as the Chairperson of the Committee on 130th Amendment Bill. The Committee comprises 31 members drawn from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin. From the Lok Sabha, the members include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pradan Baruah, Brijmohan Agrawal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Supriya Sule, and Asaduddin Owaisi. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several others. From the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members include Brij Lal, Ujjwal Nikam, Nabam Rebia, Dr. K. Laxman, Sudha Murty, Birendra Prasad Baishya, and S. Niranjan Reddy. (ANI)