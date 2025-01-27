JPC clears Waqf Bill with 14 amendments proposed by NDA; Opposition slams proceedings

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has adopted all amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposed by the NDA while rejecting those moved by opposition MPs.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 3:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Monday (Jan 27) approved all amendments suggested by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejected all changes proposed by opposition MPs. Some of the proposed amendments include permitting state government officials, alongside district magistrates, to take on certain roles, as well as increasing the number of members on Waqf tribunals from two to three.

During the clause-by-clause voting held today, 16 MPs from the ruling government supported the amendments, while 10 opposition members opposed them. The opposition's proposed changes, covering all 44 clauses of the Bill, were rejected with a 16-10 majority.

“ A total of 44 amendments were discussed. After detailed discussions over the course of 6 months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... So, 14 amendments have been accepted by the committee on the basis of a majority. Opposition too had suggested amendments. We moved each and every of those amendments & it was put to vote but there were 10 votes supporting theirs (suggested amendments) and 16 votes opposing it,” JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal told ANI after the meeting.

Opposition MPs criticized the proceedings of the meeting, alleging that the JPC chairperson was "subverting" the democratic processes.

"It was a farcical exercise. We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," PTI quoted TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee as saying.

In August of the previous year, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was sent to the 21-member JPC. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, focusing on enhancing the powers of state waqf boards, conducting surveys of waqf properties, and addressing encroachments. The JPC announced that the draft report will be circulated by January 28 and will then be formally adopted on January 29.

