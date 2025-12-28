Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MP CM Mohan Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers. Nadda is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for two new medical colleges in the state's Dhar and Betul districts.

Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.

Ministerial Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva on Tuesday. Union Minister Nadda and Chief Minister Yadav entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, performed Jalabhishek, and worshipped Lord Mahakal.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Union Health Minister JP Nadda has come here today, and we all took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) here."

He further said, "By the grace of the Lord and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is being distinctly recognised across the globe."

Foundation Stone for New Medical Colleges

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Union Health Minister Nadda would lay the foundation stone of two new medical colleges in the state on Tuesday. "The Union Health Minister has arrived here, and the foundation stone of two new medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be laid today. With the two new medical colleges, the total number of medical colleges in the state will rise to 35," CM Yadav added.

He further said that the two new medical colleges are being established through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to the schedule, Union Minister Nadda will first lay the foundation stone and inaugurate other development works in Dhar and thereafter proceed to Betul, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate medical college-related and other development works in the afternoon.

Earlier on Monday evening, Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrived in Madhya Pradesh and was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Indore airport. Later, Nadda reached Ujjain and attended the Shayan Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. (ANI)