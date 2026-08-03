A weekend outing at a popular beach took a devastating turn when a massive wave pulled two young people into the sea. Rescue teams are scouring the waters as families wait in anguish.

A Friendship Day outing at Old Gangavaram Beach ended in disaster on Sunday when a 19-year-old woman and her 25-year-old friend were swept into the sea by a powerful wave. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm while the group was posing for photographs on a popular rock formation locally known as 'Suswagatham' Rock.

The group consisted of seven people, including four members of the same family. They had arrived at the beach in the afternoon to celebrate the occasion. While one person was recording a video, the other six climbed onto the rock, which juts out into the water. It is a well-known spot, made famous by scenes from the Telugu film Suswagatham, starring Pawan Kalyan.

Witnesses told police that the group was laughing and posing when a sudden large wave crashed against the rock. The impact was strong enough to knock the young woman off balance. She fell into the churning water before anyone could react. Her friend, a 25-year-old man, did not hesitate. He jumped in immediately, hoping to pull her back. But the currents proved too strong. Within seconds, both had disappeared from sight.

The remaining five members of the group raised an alarm. They ran towards the shore and contacted the New Port police control room. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and cordoned off the area. The police launched a search operation with the help of local fishermen and disaster response teams.

Rescuers battle strong currents as night falls over the search zone

As the evening progressed, conditions at the beach grew more dangerous. The tide was rising, and the current remained aggressive. Rescue boats were deployed, but visibility was already poor. Teams on the shore kept scanning the water with torches and floodlights. A few fishermen who know the area well also joined the effort, navigating their small boats through the rough patches.

By nightfall, there was still no sign of the missing pair. Senior police officials arrived to oversee the operation. They confirmed that the search would continue through the night if necessary. Divers were called in from a nearby station, but they faced extreme difficulty due to the underwater rock formations and murky water.

The families of the missing youths were informed and have reached the beach. They are being counselled by social workers at the scene. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the two knew how to swim. Police are also reviewing the video footage recorded by one of the friends to understand the exact sequence of events.

Local residents said this stretch of the coast is known for sudden deep currents, especially during high tide. They have often warned tourists against standing on the rock when the sea is rough. The police have now put up warning boards near the spot and are advising visitors to stay away from the water's edge.

The rescue operation remains ongoing. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of deploying coast guard helicopters if the search yields no results by Monday morning. Meanwhile, the New Port police have registered a case of accidental missing and are coordinating with multiple agencies.

The beach, usually crowded on weekends, was quieter on Sunday evening. Most visitors left soon after the incident, leaving behind just the rescue teams and the anxious relatives. The Friendship Day celebration that started with joy has left a community waiting for a miracle.