Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

    Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that menstrual leave would be implemented in all universities, taking into consideration the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation.

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    In a revolutionary decision, the Kerala government has announced said it would grant menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities that come under the Department of Higher Education. The decision comes taking a cue from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), which provided menstrual leave to its students.

    Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that menstrual leave would be implemented in all universities, taking into consideration the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation.

    The minister also said that maternity leave up to a maximum of 60 days would be granted to female students who have crossed the age of 18.

    The government order fixes the attendance limit for girl students at 73 per cent, including the period of menstruation. The minister also informed that the universities had been instructed to make necessary amendments to the university rules.

    The CUSAT decision came based on a representation made by the university's SFI-led students' union. The varsity, taking into consideration the long-pending demand of the students, had on January 11 sanctioned an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students in each semester.

    "It is most gratifying to see the success of the university and student leaders working together to create a befitting continuation of the ongoing women empowerment activities initiated by the Department of Higher Education," the minister said.

    Stating that menstrual periods are days of an emotional roller coaster for many, the minister said that girls should be allowed to relax during the difficult days of their menstrual cycle.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row AJR

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video - gps

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

    Strong supporter: WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency - adt

    'Strong supporter': WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day AJR

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day

    5th Kalvari-class submarine Vagir to join Indian naval fleet on January 23

    5th Kalvari-class submarine Vagir to enter naval fleet on January 23

    Recent Stories

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row AJR

    Rishi Sunak shuts Pak-origin MP; defends PM Modi in BBC documentary row

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video - gps

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

    Strong supporter: WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency - adt

    'Strong supporter': WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day AJR

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon