Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

In a revolutionary decision, the Kerala government has announced said it would grant menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities that come under the Department of Higher Education. The decision comes taking a cue from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), which provided menstrual leave to its students.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that menstrual leave would be implemented in all universities, taking into consideration the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation.

The minister also said that maternity leave up to a maximum of 60 days would be granted to female students who have crossed the age of 18.

The government order fixes the attendance limit for girl students at 73 per cent, including the period of menstruation. The minister also informed that the universities had been instructed to make necessary amendments to the university rules.

The CUSAT decision came based on a representation made by the university's SFI-led students' union. The varsity, taking into consideration the long-pending demand of the students, had on January 11 sanctioned an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students in each semester.

"It is most gratifying to see the success of the university and student leaders working together to create a befitting continuation of the ongoing women empowerment activities initiated by the Department of Higher Education," the minister said.

Stating that menstrual periods are days of an emotional roller coaster for many, the minister said that girls should be allowed to relax during the difficult days of their menstrual cycle.