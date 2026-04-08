Polling parties departed with EVMs for the Jorhat, Titabor, and Mariani constituencies. Jorhat has 886 polling stations, with 90 pink booths for women. Special arrangements like waiting sheds have been made for potential rainfall.

The polling parties departed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and polling material for Jorhat, Titabor, and Mariani assembly constituencies in Assam on Wednesday after the campaigning there ended for the high-stakes political battles.

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Jorhat District Commissioner Jay Shivani said that there are a total of 886 polling stations in Jorhat, out of which 90 are pink polling stations especially for women electors. The pink polling booths will be spearheaded by female staff.

Polling Station Details

"There are three constituencies in the Jorhat district. There are a total of 886 polling stations in them. Distribution of material for all these stations to the polling personnel is ongoing here. We are in the field of the government boys' school. Polling personnel from Jorhat, Titabor, and Mariani are present here. The counters for the Teok constituency have been set up in the government girls' school. Polling personnel for 249 stations are collecting their material from there. There are a total of 90 pink polling stations, made for women. So out of 886, 90 polling stations will have women personnel deployed there," he said.

Measures for Potential Rainfall

In view of the rainfall speculations, Shivani said that a waiting shed has been established at each polling station. Some of the polling stations are also equipped with additional rooms with a concrete roof where the voters can wait in case of rainfall. "March has witnessed unusually heavy rainfall, so we had to ensure extra preparations. We have been monitoring the roads for polling stations. We have restored the roads for many polling stations last night. The coverage of each polling station is within 2 km, so electors won't have to travel far. We have also made a waiting shed along with the help desk. In case of rainfall, the voters can wait inside the shed. In several polling stations, we have also taken an additional room with concrete roofs," he said.

Voter Awareness Initiatives

The Jorhat DC further highlighted that the BLOs have been raising awareness regarding preparations being made at the polling stations and the electoral process. "Our BLOs have been raising awareness for the past week. They have gone door-to-door to raise awareness regarding the voter information slip distribution and preparations at the polling stations. Hopefully, voter turnout won't be affected," he added.

Voting Timings and Procedure

The voting will take place between 7 am and 5 pm. However, the voting will not close immediately at 5 pm. The total number of voters who will be left without casting their vote on campus will be kept inside till they cast their vote after 5 pm. "We have informed through our social media channels that the voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Before the gates close at 5 pm, the voters who will be present on the campus by 5 pm will be given a queue slip to cast their votes," he said.

Assam Election Overview

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).