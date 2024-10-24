Jobs prior to 2017 were granted based on influence and money, not merit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue of job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, highlighting how deserving candidates were often excluded from the selection process due to corruption. The Chief Minister made these remarks while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited youths as Diwali gifts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, reflected on the challenges faced by job seekers in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. He pointed out that despite their competence and qualifications, many deserving candidates were left out of the selection process during previous administrations.

"Jobs were granted based on influence and money, and not merit. Many capable candidates were unable to secure positions because their families didn’t have the financial resources or connections," he remarked.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering wherein he presented appointment letters to the newly recruited youths as Diwali gifts. He said, “In the last seven-seven and a half years, there was no discrimination against anyone in the selection process. Since our government took office, recruitments for government, private sector, and contractual jobs have been conducted with complete transparency and integrity, which have contributed to Uttar Pradesh's rapid growth in various sectors.”

During the event, appointment letters were provided to 1950 newly selected youth, including 1526 Gram Panchayat Officers, 360 Gram Vikas Officers (Social Welfare), 64 Social Welfare Supervisors selected by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that if appointments are made with consistent fairness and transparency during the entire tenure, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as India's leading economy, and India will achieve development and self-reliance by 2047.

CM Yogi shared that in the past seven and a half years, his government has successfully completed nearly 7 lakh recruitments in government services. He attributed this success to creating a secure environment in the state, which has also opened up job opportunities for thousands of young people in the private sector.

"Earlier, many young people from Uttar Pradesh had to search for jobs across the country and even abroad," CM Yogi said. "Today, they are finding jobs in their own state, region, and even district, allowing them to balance work, family, and household responsibilities."

He also mentioned that most Gram Panchayat Raj officers and candidates selected for roles in the Panchayati Raj Department received appointments in the districts where they live.

The CM emphasized that his government has worked on a comprehensive development plan for the state, in which transparency in the recruitment process played a key role.

"If good, capable candidates are not selected, the system responsible for implementing government schemes would become ineffective," he said, adding "to prevent this, our government decided in 2017 that all recruitment commissions and boards must follow a fair and transparent process, adhering to reservation rules."

The Chief Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Gram Panchayats in realizing the vision of Gram Swaraj (village self-governance) laid out by Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking on the future goals of the nation, he referred to PM Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant and developed India by 2047, the centenary of independence.

"The foundation for a self-reliant India starts at the grassroots, and our Gram Panchayats are the building blocks of this vision," CM Yogi said. He praised the efforts of the Panchayati Raj Department, which, following the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, has empowered Gram Panchayats to undertake 29 different types of development activities.

The Chief Minister noted that in the past, Gram Panchayats lacked their own infrastructure, and many village heads (Gram Pradhans) worked from home, often delaying or missing out on creating and implementing action plans. This, he explained, led to underutilization of funds.

However, he pointed out the significant progress made in recent years, with over 57,000 Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh now equipped with Gram Sachivalayas (village secretariats), complete with facilities like optical fiber, internet, and Wi-Fi. A computer operator, designated as Gram Panchayat Sahayak, has also been appointed to help address village-related issues directly within the village itself.

"Essential services like income, caste, and residence certificates should now be available online in the village," CM Yogi said, urging the preparation of year-long action plans in collaboration with village heads and residents.

He emphasized that development should not rely solely on central and state funds, but also explore ways to generate local resources, moving towards self-reliance at the village level. The CM emphasized that every Gram Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become self-reliant.

Speaking on the need for innovative development in villages, he encouraged local bodies to make use of available resources. "Every Gram Panchayat likely has some surplus land, and there are village markets that can be developed into rural hubs," the CM said.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that village drainage systems do not pollute nearby rivers or ponds, suggesting indigenous treatment methods to keep water bodies clean. He pointed out that ponds could be utilized for fish farming and other activities, which would generate additional income for the Gram Panchayats.

CM Yogi instructed the Panchayati Raj Department to prepare a proposal to optimize the use of funds. He suggested that while a portion of central and state funds is spent on salaries/allowances, Gram Panchayats should focus on generating their own revenue. In the first phase, the state government would match the amount the Panchayats collect from their local resources to further boost development.

He also discussed the concept of "smart villages," noting that 17 cities in the state are already on the path to becoming smart. "Why can't Gram Panchayats also become smart?" he asked, proposing several measures for modernization.

He encouraged setting up cleanliness and waste management systems with public participation and working with the power corporation to install street lights and CCTV cameras in key areas for both security and convenience. He suggested using sensors or appointing Gram Panchayat employees to ensure the lights operate on time.

Additionally, CM Yogi recommended the installation of public address systems in villages to enhance communication. He expressed his hope that Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh would take the lead in national competitions, earning recognition and awards for their initiatives.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for Gram Panchayats to revive traditional methods for waste management by reintroducing compost pits, which were once a common practice in villages.

Speaking on the importance of utilizing local resources, he encouraged the construction of compost pits on reserve land, grazing areas, and cow shelters, which could also be used to care for stray cattle.

Additionally, he urged village leaders to identify residents, who have not yet benefited from government schemes and ensure that every poor individual receives support, as this would build trust between the people and the administration.

"When the poor are supported, they give blessings, but when neglected, they curse," he remarked, stating that the importance of leading a life that earns respect, not infamy.

CM Yogi also proposed creating additional income opportunities near the village secretariat by constructing community centers, where public events could be held. He suggested charging villagers a user fee for these facilities, which would contribute to the Panchayat's income.

Furthermore, he noted that fair price shops are being developed as models near village secretariats, where not only government ration, but also other goods can be distributed. The rent from these shops will be deposited in the Gram Panchayat's account, creating another revenue stream for local development.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of initiative and effort in driving these changes, noting that the government’s funds must be used wisely. "If the funds are used effectively, the Gram Panchayat will become self-reliant, developed, and an ideal model for others to follow," CM Yogi said, adding that such efforts would give village leaders a new identity and recognition.

He emphasized the crucial role played by the Social Welfare Department in uplifting marginalized communities through various welfare schemes. He said that the department is providing scholarships to over 21 lakh students and is actively involved in programs like mass marriages and pensions, which are giving new opportunities to Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the continued growth of these initiatives, which provide much-needed support to underprivileged youth.

The Chief Minister highlighted a significant achievement by pointing out that a young tribal (Tharu) candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri had also received an appointment letter, marking a step forward in tribal empowerment.

He further noted that the presence of a large number of women receiving appointment letters is an encouraging sign of progress towards women’s empowerment in the state.

During the event, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Kumar Gond, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Monica S. Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayati Raj) Narendra Bhushan, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) Dr. Hariom, Principal Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) M. Devraj, In-charge Chairman of Subordinate Services Selection Commission ON Singh etc. were present.

Appointment letters distributed by CM Yogi

The Chief Minister personally handed out the appointment letters, marking an important milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen local governance and empower communities across Uttar Pradesh. The following individuals received their appointment letters:

- Avnish Tiwari - Gram Panchayat Officer, Barabanki

- Aamir Ali Siddiqui - Gram Panchayat Officer, Hardoi

- Ruby Mishra - Gram Panchayat Officer, Mahoba

- Nitesh Singh - Gram Panchayat Officer, Gorakhpur

- Akhilesh Siddharth - Gram Panchayat Officer, Ayodhya

- Nidhi - Gram Panchayat Officer, Gorakhpur

- Arvind Singh Rana - Gram Panchayat Officer, Amethi

- Dinesh Kumar Maurya - Gram Panchayat Officer, Varanasi

- Divya - Gram Vikas Officer, Kannauj

- Kanhaiya Lal Gautam - Gram Vikas Officer, Gorakhpur

- Prachi Pathak - Gram Vikas Officer, Sultanpur

Mission Rozgar: Appointment letters distribution in 2024

The Yogi government has been actively facilitating employment opportunities through various appointment letter distribution events across Uttar Pradesh in 2024. Below is a summary of the significant appointments made throughout the year:

- February 25:Appointment letters were distributed to 1,782 candidates, including 852 posts at UP Power Corporation, 141 dentists, 391 Ayurveda medical officers, 14 review officers, 42 assistant prosecution officers, 123 Junior Engineers (Housing), 210 Junior Engineers (Irrigation), 9 inspectors for the Government Office Inspectorate, Prayagraj

- February 28: 3,077 newly selected Anganwadi workers received their appointment letters.

- March 14:CM Yogi distributed letters for 39 sub-district magistrates, 41 deputy superintendents of police, 16 treasurer-accounting officers

- July 10: Appointment letters were given to 7,720 Lekhpals.

- August 13: CM Yogi distributed letters to 1,036 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, including 536 Assistant Research Officers (Statistics), 235 Assistant Statistical Officers, 213 Junior Assistants and Accounting Clerks, Mandi Supervisor Category-2, Mandi Inspectors, Cartographers

-

- September 4: 1,334 junior engineers, computer technicians, and foremen were appointed through the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

-

- September 10: 688 appointment letters were distributed, including 647 forest guards/wildlife guards and 41 junior engineers in the UP Pollution Control Board

-

- October 24: CM Yogi distributed letters to 1,950 youth, including 1,526 Gram Panchayat Officers, 360 Gram Vikas Officers (Social Welfare), 64 Social Welfare Supervisors

Rozgar Mela

The Yogi government has also organized employment fairs across various districts, further promoting job opportunities for the youth:

- August 17: 6,552 youths received appointment letters in Ambedkar Nagar.

- August 18: 5,574 youths appointed in Ayodhya.

- August 22: 4,952 youths received their letters in Muzaffarnagar.

- August 27: 3,710 youths appointed in Mainpuri.

- August 28: 3,991 youths received letters in Aligarh.

- August 29: Over 1,000 youths appointed in Kanpur Nagar.

- September 1: 4,298 youths received appointment letters in Mirzapur.

- September 2: 7,220 youths appointed in Moradabad.

- September 3: 8,743 youths received letters in Prayagraj.

- September 18: 2,505 youths appointed in Ghaziabad.

