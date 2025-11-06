The Left Unity alliance (AISA, SFI, DSF) achieved a clean sweep in the JNUSU 2025 elections, securing all four key positions. Aditi Mishra was elected President, defeating the ABVP candidate. The win is hailed as a victory for progressive politics.

The Left Unity alliance, consisting of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Front (DSF), swept the 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, securing all key positions. Aditi Mishra from AISA was elected President, while K Gopika from SFI became Vice President. Sunil Yadav from DSF won the General Secretary role, and Danish Ali from AISA claimed the Joint Secretary position.

A Victory for Progressive Politics

Newly elected General Secretary, Sunil Yadav, termed it a victory for progressive politics. He said that since the Centre implemented the New Education Policy, 2020, public universities are being pushed towards privatisation." He told ANI, "This is a victory of the students of the campus, a victory for the progressive politics of JNU, which has repeatedly rejected ABVP, BJP, RSS. Ever since the central government introduced the new education policy, public universities have been pushed towards privatisation."

Detailed Election Results

Aditi Mishra bagged a total of 1937 votes, beating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Vikas Patel, who secured 1488 votes.

K Gopika bagged the post of the Vice President by winning 3101 votes.

Danish Ali won 2083 votes, beating Chhatra RJD candidate Ravi Raj.

Sunil Yadav won 2005 votes against ABVP candidate Rajeshwar Kant Dubey's 1901 votes.

Political Reactions

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation congratulated the winning candidates for overcoming the "ABVP challenge." "Victory! Congratulations to Comrades Aditi-Gopika-Sunil-Danish! The United Left panel has swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (#JNUSU) polls, overcoming stiff ABVP challenge. We wish more power to AISA and other progressive student organisations in the battle for student welfare against the combined offensive of privatisation and fascist aggression," the CPI(ML) wrote on X.

Contrast with DUSU Election Results

This was a key result for the United Left after ABVP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025, winning three posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the post of Vice President. (ANI)