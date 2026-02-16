JNUSU members protested on campus demanding implementation of UGC guidelines and the reversal of rustication orders. The protest follows the university's decision to rusticate four JNUSU office-bearers for two semesters for alleged vandalism.

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) held a demonstration inside the University campus on Sunday to voice their demands. The protest focused on issues such as the implementation of UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines and the revocation of students' rustication orders. The students gathered to draw attention to their concerns regarding the administration's policies.

Disciplinary Action Against Student Leaders

Earlier, in one of the strictest disciplinary actions in recent years, Jawaharlal Nehru University has rusticated all four Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, including President Aditi Mishra and Vice President Gopika K Babu, for two semesters over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar have also been rusticated for allegedly destroying the Facial Recognition Technology installed at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library. The students had also been declared out of bounds on the entire JNU campus, effective immediately. In a statement, the JNUSU condemned the university's action, calling it an attempt to silence student voices ahead of protests against the suspension of the UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026.

Former President Fined for Vandalism

According to an order issued against Nitish Kumar, the former JNUSU president was found guilty of destroying Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates installed at a cost of approximately Rs. 20 lakh at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025. The university administration has also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on Nitish Kumar.