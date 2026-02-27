Delhi Police accused JNU student protestors of assaulting personnel, including biting, during a march. Police say they detained those who became violent. The JNUSU condemned alleged police brutality and claimed students were denied medical aid.

Police Accuse JNU Protestors of Violence, Assault

The Delhi Police has accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student protestors of physically assaulting the security personnel during today's protest. The Delhi Police stated that the student protestors turned violent and "pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even bit the personnel," following which those who violated the law were detained.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"During the protest, barricades were damaged, and the demonstration turned violent. Protestors pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting. As a result, several police personnel were injured. The protestors were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the JNU campus and were gradually moved back inside. Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained. Further details will be shared in due course," Delhi Police said.

Unpermitted March, Police Say

The police further said that the JNUSU called the protest march from the campus to the Ministry of Education despite being denied permission by the University administration. The police said that around 500 students gathered in the protest and left the main gate of the university, though they were asked to restrict themselves to the campus.

"A call for a Long March from JNU to the Ministry of Education was made by the JNU Student Union. The students were informed that such a protest outside the campus was not permitted by the JNU administration and were asked to restrict themselves to the campus. Despite talks and requests not to protest outside, around 400-500 students gathered and held a protest march. At approximately 3:20 PM, they left the main gate and marched outside," the police stated.

JNUSU Condemns 'Police Brutality', Alleges Denial of Medical Aid

On the other hand, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) )condemned the alleged police brutality on the student protestors marching towards the Ministry of Education, demanding the implementation of the Rohith Act and the Vice-Chancellor's resignation. JNUSU further alleged that the injured students have been denied medical assistance.

"As soon as the students reached the main gate of the campus, the police and other paramilitary forces locked the main gate with chains and multiple layers of barricades. When the students, through collective effort, forced the police to open the main gate, they detained more than 50 students and sent them to several undisclosed locations. Multiple students have faced varying degrees of injuries. The police have denied medical assistance to the injured students," JNUSU stated.

Protestors Detained After Scuffle at Barricades

The developments come after student protestors of JNU, led by JNUSU were detained by Delhi Police after they took out a protest against Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit. After the police locked the university doors and prevented protestors from crossing the barricades, they met with a scuffle, following which the police detained several protestors. (ANI)