JNU first in research, first in nationalism, claims VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, at an event, said, "JNU is first in academics, research, nationalism, and paying tributes to freedom fighters, the unsung heroes of this great nation." Furthermore, she said, "JNU reaffirms its support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's paradigm shift, which has steered all Indians toward development and nationalism... a vision with a mission."

The vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a 'Tribute Wall' to honour the unsung heroes of Indian independence. In association with the Chakra Foundation, the Tribute Wall is being constructed.

The names of 1,040 freedom fighters will be inscribed on granite stones with QR (Quick Response) codes on the 60-foot-long and seven-foot-high walls. People can use the Chakra app to read about freedom fighters by scanning the code.

"We bring tradition and modernity together with the Tribute Wall, bringing a forgotten history back to life. We, the people, should remember the great heroes who have taken our freedom for granted. Please recommit to the nation in the spirit of these unsung heroes," Pandit stated.

Students in the audience greeted Pandit's speech with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'

Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and Chakra Foundation Founder Chakra Rajasekar also attended the event.

Selvam stated, "The initiative to erect the tribute wall will inspire the next generation. This will impact the youth who are unaware of freedom fighters."

(With inputs from PTI)

