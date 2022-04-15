Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police remove saffron flag, posters put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus in swift action

    The Hindu Sena, which is allegedly behind the act, threatened severe action if the ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron flag) was insulted in JNU.

    Delhi Police remove saffron flag, posters put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus in swift action-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Friday took swift action and removed saffron flags and banners reading ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near the varsity campus in protest against the violence that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between two groups of students on Ram Navami, members of the Hindu Sena.

    The Hindu Sena, which is allegedly behind the act, threatened severe action if the ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron flag) was insulted in JNU.

    “Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

    The flags and posters which have been allegedly put up by the Hindu Sena seem to be in solidarity with the ABVP students who were attacked by the Left members on the occasion of Ram Navami.

    Videos and images from around the JNU campus show saffron flags and hoarding being pulled out in the surrounding areas of the university. However, the matter was soon reported to the police who took quick action and all the flags and hoardings were immediately removed.

    In a video, Surjit Singh Yadav, national vice president of Hindu Sena said that the outfit could go to any extent if the ‘Bhagwa’ is insulted in JNU.

    “Bhagwa is being insulted by those opposing saffron at the JNU. This is a warning from Hindu Sena - Please change. Do not try to insult Bhagwa. We respect you. We respect every religion. every thought process. But the way Bhagwa is being insulted, we can take any stringent step against this,” he said in a video message.

    Reacting to the police action, National president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta saidsaid that by removing the flags, the police have disrespected the Constitution. “Even the police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste. It is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva.”

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana-dnm

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj-dnm

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj

    Panic on IndiGo flight as passenger's phone catches fire-dnm

    Panic on IndiGo flight as passenger’s phone catches fire

    RSS doesn't believe in religious discrimination: Gadkari explains to Ratan Tata during hospital inauguration - adt

    RSS doesn't believe in religious discrimination: Gadkari explains to Ratan Tata during hospital inauguration

    Contractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa to handover resignation to CM Bommai tomorrow-dnm

    Contractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns due to growing pressure from High Command

    Recent Stories

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth RBA

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana-dnm

    Indian judiciary is overburdened, sufficient courts and infrastructure can bring justice: CJI Ramana

    Has Border-Gavaskar Trophy gone at par with The Ashes? Nathan Lyon responds-ayh

    Has Border-Gavaskar Trophy gone at par with The Ashes? Nathan Lyon responds

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs GT, Rajasthan Royals-Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya admits to playing a controlled innings at number 4-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Hardik Pandya admits to playing a controlled innings at number 4

    Vishu Kerala beauty Anupama Parameswaran looks gorgeous in Kasavu saree (Pictures) RBA

    Vishu: Kerala beauty Anupama Parameswaran looks cute and gorgeous in Kasavu saree (Pictures + Video)

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon