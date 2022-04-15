Delhi Police remove saffron flag, posters put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus in swift action

The Hindu Sena, which is allegedly behind the act, threatened severe action if the ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron flag) was insulted in JNU.

The Delhi Police on Friday took swift action and removed saffron flags and banners reading ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near the varsity campus in protest against the violence that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between two groups of students on Ram Navami, members of the Hindu Sena.

“Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

The flags and posters which have been allegedly put up by the Hindu Sena seem to be in solidarity with the ABVP students who were attacked by the Left members on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Videos and images from around the JNU campus show saffron flags and hoarding being pulled out in the surrounding areas of the university. However, the matter was soon reported to the police who took quick action and all the flags and hoardings were immediately removed.

In a video, Surjit Singh Yadav, national vice president of Hindu Sena said that the outfit could go to any extent if the ‘Bhagwa’ is insulted in JNU.

“Bhagwa is being insulted by those opposing saffron at the JNU. This is a warning from Hindu Sena - Please change. Do not try to insult Bhagwa. We respect you. We respect every religion. every thought process. But the way Bhagwa is being insulted, we can take any stringent step against this,” he said in a video message.

Reacting to the police action, National president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta saidsaid that by removing the flags, the police have disrespected the Constitution. “Even the police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste. It is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva.”