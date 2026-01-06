JNU has requested an FIR against students who allegedly raised 'inflammatory slogans' at a JNUSU event. The incident occurred during a program marking the 6th anniversary of the 2020 campus violence, with slogans raised post-SC verdict on Khalid.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has requested the police to register an FIR against students who allegedly raised "objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans" outside Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

JNUSU Commemorative Event

According to an official letter from the university's security department, the incident occurred during a program organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on January 5, 2020. The program, titled "A Night of Resistance with Guerilla Dhaba," saw around 30-35 students gather outside the hostel. "I have been directed to inform you that on 5th Jan 2026, at approximately 22:00 hours, a programme was organised outside Sabarmati Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University, by students associated with the JNUSU, ostensibly to observe the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on 5 January 2020, under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba." At the time of commencement, the gathering appeared to be limited to commemorating the said anniversary. The number of students present at the spot was approximately 30-35. The prominent students identified during the programme," the letter said.

'Inflammatory Slogans' Raised After SC Verdict

However, the nature of the gathering changed significantly after the Supreme Court's verdict, with some students raising highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The slogans, which were clearly audible and repeated, were deemed to be a direct contempt of the Supreme Court and a violation of the JNU Code of Conduct. "However, during the course of the programme, subsequent to the judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly. Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the Honorable Supreme Court of India. The raising of such slogans is wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violate the JNU Code of Conduct, and have the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University.", the letter stated.

"The slogans raised were clearly audible, deliberate, and repeated, thereby indicating intentional and conscious misconduct rather than any spontaneous or inadvertent expression. The act reflects a wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse, and the peaceful academic character of the University campus.", the letter further added.

University Seeks FIR Under BNS

The university's Chief Security Officer has requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident. "The act reflects a wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse, and the peaceful academic character of the University campus. At the time of the incident, officials from the Security Department were present at the site and closely monitored the situation. I have also been directed to request you to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of BNS in the above incident.", the letter stated.

Supreme Court Bail Decision

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. (ANI)