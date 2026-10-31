JKNC Minister Javed Rana dismissed reports of internal discord, stating the party remains strong despite MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi's planned resignation and ongoing rumors of discontent following the recent cabinet expansion in the state.

JKNC Leadership Addresses Internal Rumors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Rejecting the assertion of a rift within Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana on Saturday asserted that the party remains strong with no resentment within its ranks, dismissing speculation that Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi's planned exit would affect the party. "If Agha Sahab decides to part ways, he will do so alone. If he leaves, he leaves by himself... Why would it affect the party?" Rana said, responding to questions about Ruhullah's decision to resign from the party and his Lok Sabha seat on November 3.

There has been speculation that there is discontent within the party following the recent cabinet reshuffle in the Oman Abdullah-led cabinet. Describing the National Conference as strong, Rana said the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister was robust and the party organisation, under the leadership of Farooq Abdullah, stood firm. "There is no resentment (in JKNC). The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference is strong, the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is robust, and the organisation, under the leadership of Dr Farooq Sahab, stands firm, as solid as a rock," he said.

Minister Addresses Cabinet Expansion Concerns

Rana attributed the reported discontent within the party to the limited number of ministerial positions, saying that several legislators aspired to join the Cabinet but the available slots were restricted. He also expressed hope that statehood would be restored soon and more ministers would be appointed. "There is no real resentment; it is simply a case of 'every MLA wishing to become a minister', but the available slots are very limited. Insha'Allah, statehood will be restored soon, and insha'Allah, ministers will be appointed," he added.

Rana also rejected reports of widespread discontent following the Cabinet expansion and questioned whether the legislators concerned had issued any formal statement expressing dissatisfaction. "There are celebrations taking place across J&K regarding the cabinet expansion. I do not see any signs of discontent anywhere. Was any statement issued on their behalf? I do not believe there is any substantive evidence to support such claims," he said.

Internal Party Perspectives and Political Reaction

His remarks come amid reports of internal differences within the National Conference following the Cabinet expansion and a meeting of party legislators. The developments have also coincided with Ruhullah's announcement that he would quit the party and resign from his parliamentary seat on November 3.

JKNC Kashmir Provincial President and advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir acknowledged that some party members had expressed concerns following the Cabinet expansion, describing such differences as part of the party's internal democratic process. Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "Following the expansion of the cabinet, some individuals expressed their concerns, which they are entitled to do as part of the internal democracy of the party. Regarding the meeting that took place yesterday, some MLAs with whom I am in touch mentioned receiving a phone call about a 'Darbar Move', where they discussed various pros and cons. Once they left, the situation was blown out of proportion with claims of 27 members involved, largely fueled by the BJP, which is keen on spreading such rumours... The BJP promised the people of Jammu that they would restore statehood and secured votes on that basis; today, the people of Jammu are rebuking them severely."

Speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Janata Dal (United) President G M Shaheen, “This was bound to happen because their MLAs had come with full support. Furthermore, they failed to include certain key individuals, people who held significant positions and ought to have been part of this cabinet. We knew this was coming; it was inevitable. Things will likely intensify over the next two months, and I assess that this government will not survive."

Tensions within the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir reached a boiling point on Saturday as Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi announced that he will resign from his parliamentary seat and the party on November 3. The announcement comes as Mehdi alleges JKNC of failing to fulfil or even act upon their poll promises, pushing the escalating tensions within the party out in the open amid speculation of a rift. (ANI)