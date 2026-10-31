AAP has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed that selections were based on positive public feedback, emphasizing the party's preparation and confidence for the polls.

AAP Releases First List of 40 Candidates for 2027 Punjab Polls

Following the announcement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s first 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said candidates were finalised on public feedback, with those who got a positive response from voters getting the nod. Mann said the decision came at a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held on Saturday, where tickets for the Assembly elections were discussed in detail. He congratulated the selected candidates and expressed hope that they would win again.

"A PAC meeting was held today, during which there was a detailed discussion regarding the Punjab Assembly election tickets. Based on public surveys, candidates who received a positive response from the people have been confirmed. 40 tickets have been finalised... I extend my heartiest congratulations to them and hope that they will be elected once again," he told reporters in Delhi. In an X post, Mann said that this announcement is a "symbol of our strong preparation, transparency, and unwavering confidence in the work we have done".

The announcement comes as AAP gears up to defend the 92 seats it won in the 117-member Assembly in the last election, with the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal also preparing for the contest. The AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming CM Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

Key Candidates Announced

The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. Other candidates named by the party include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

Following the announcement, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates in a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."

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