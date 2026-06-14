Avilasha Salaria from Udhampur, J&K, has started a successful spice-manufacturing business with government support. Her venture champions the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, creates jobs for local women, and serves as an inspiration.

In a notable example of women-led entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Avilasha Salaria from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has transformed her long-held dream of running a business into a successful spice-manufacturing venture, creating employment opportunities and promoting locally sourced products.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Spice Venture Boosting 'Vocal for Local'

Her thriving venture is drawing widespread praise from community leaders and administrative officials alike for giving a major boost to the central government's flagship Vocal for Local initiative. Salaria established her spice manufacturing unit at the Battal Ballian Industrial Estate in Udhampur with support under the Government of India's Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme.

Her venture has emerged as a growing enterprise that not only caters to local demand but also contributes to the Centre's Vocal for Local initiative. What began as a vision of becoming financially independent has today evolved into a thriving business that provides direct employment to around eight to ten people, including several women from the local area.

Today, her modern production unit processes and manufactures high-quality, authentic local spices, successfully catering to the rapidly growing consumer demand in Udhampur and surrounding regional markets.

An Inspiration for Women Entrepreneurs

Expressing her immense gratitude for the structural support, Salaria thanked the Government of India and local administrative bodies for providing essential facilities, including accessible financial loans and dedicated operational factory space. She shared that owning a spice manufacturing unit is a lifelong dream come true, emphasising that her entire product line is processed under strict hygienic conditions to ensure absolute purity and premium quality.

The venture actively promotes regional culinary specialities, including locally sourced garlic powder and traditional Tikki Masala, which preserves the authentic taste profile of the area while scaling production to a commercial level.

Beyond her individual success, Salaria has transformed into a passionate community mentor, actively appealing to other women across Jammu and Kashmir to step forward and utilise the diverse financial benefits offered under various central government welfare and MSME schemes. She noted that numerous development initiatives have been specifically launched for the socio-economic upliftment of women, urging them to break traditional barriers, establish their own independent businesses, and achieve long-term financial independence.

By turning regional agricultural produce into highly marketable retail goods, her entrepreneurial journey serves as a powerful blueprint for rural economic growth, proving how targeted central government interventions can successfully unlock grassroots innovation and inspire the next generation of female business leaders in the region.