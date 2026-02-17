J&K CM Omar Abdullah said the process for restoring statehood is underway, despite taking longer than expected. He expressed hope the wait won't be much longer, citing ongoing talks with the central government on the matter.

Statehood restoration process underway: CM

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the process for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory is "underway" even though it has taken longer than expected, but expressed hope that the wait may not be much longer.

Speaking about the demand for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said that while there had been expectations of a quicker resolution, discussions with the Centre are ongoing. "The process is underway, and the process has taken more time. We had hoped that by now, statehood would have been granted, but we have not yet given up hope. We are continuously talking to the central government about this matter...now we hope that we won't have to wait much longer for this..." the Chief Minister told reporters.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since then, political parties in the region have consistently demanded the restoration of statehood.

CM reviews Ramadan arrangements

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting earlier today to assess the arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. He directed all departments to ensure seamless public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and necessary arrangements at major places of worship to ensure a peaceful and comfortable Ramadan for the people.

Sharing an X post, Office of Chief Minister wrote, "Chief Minister chaired a review meeting today to assess the arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. He directed all departments to ensure seamless public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and necessary arrangements at major places of worship to ensure a peaceful and comfortable Ramadan for the people." Chief Minister chaired a review meeting today to assess the arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. He directed all departments to ensure seamless public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and necessary arrangements at major places of worship to ensure a… pic.twitter.com/cp7tis6Y3t — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) February 17, 2026

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to ensure sanitation, uninterrupted power and water supply, availability of essential commodities, market regulation, healthcare preparedness and security measures across J-K. (ANI)