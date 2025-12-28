A suspicious object was destroyed by security forces in Bandipora. In Reasi, a high-level security review was conducted for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to manage the expected heavy rush of pilgrims during the New Year period.

Suspicious Object Found in Bandipora

The Bandipora Police and security forces cordoned off the area on Sunday when a suspicious object was found on the roadside near the Mangnipora Kehmah road, Bandipora. As a precaution, the suspicious object was destroyed on site as a precaution. Currently, the situation is reported to be normal and under control. Further details awaited.

Security Ramped Up at Vaishno Devi Shrine for New Year

On the same day, in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected on December 31 and during the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, JKPS, on Sunday conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

During the meeting, the SSP directed all relevant officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims.

Special emphasis was placed on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area. He stressed the optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control. SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Katra Vipan Chandran, JKPS, DySP Bhawan Mahesh Sharma, DySP (P) Tania Gupta, SHO Police Station Bhawan, Inspector Parmod Singh, In-charge Police Post Adhkuwari PSI Raghav Chalotra, besides officers from the 6th Battalion CRPF, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Army, CID, Tehsildar Bhawan, SDM Bhawan, Fire and Emergency Services, ITBP and the Security Wing.

All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period.