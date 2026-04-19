J&K State Election Commissioner Shantmanu reviewed Udhampur's electoral roll revision, directing officials to launch awareness campaigns to address documentation issues and ensure no eligible voter is left out ahead of upcoming municipal polls.

SEC Reviews Electoral Roll Revision in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner (SEC) Shantmanu has conducted a series of field visits across Udhampur district. He also inspected Panchayat Ghars in Tikri, Mand, Garnai, and other areas to monitor the ongoing electoral roll revision. This intensive review follows the initiation of the revision process on March 27, 2026, which allowed for the filing of claims and objections regarding new enrolments, deletions, and voter transfers across the Union Territory.

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During his visit, the SEC noted that while the process is well underway, by visiting the ground level, Shantmanu aimed to ensure that the revision is being executed efficiently and to identify any bottlenecks hindering the registration of eligible voters. Addressing the media during his tour, the SEC highlighted that a primary challenge remains the lack of necessary documentation brought by citizens to the registration centres. To bridge this gap, he has directed election officials to utilise their contact databases to proactively communicate with the public, advising them on the specific documents required for the four types of enrolment forms. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for transparency and accessibility, instructing officials to launch aggressive awareness campaigns within every Panchayat Halqa. By publicising the revision process more widely, the commission aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is left off the rolls due to a lack of information or procedural confusion.

Special Drive to Enrol Gen Z Voters

Earlier on April 6, the Government Girls High School in Sattani, Udhampur, conducted a special Panchayat electoral roll revision drive to enrol first-time voters, with a particular focus on Gen Z participation ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which are likely to be held later this year. Speaking to ANI, a first-time voter, Anvisha Mahajan, expressed her enthusiasm about participating in the electoral process. "I thank my Udhampur administration for setting up a camp here, and as a first-time voter, I am very excited about voting. Voting is our right...Everyone motivated us to vote, and we were also given a bouquet," she said.

Municipal and Panchayat Poll Preparations

Meanwhile, preparations for municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway, with polling likely to be conducted in multiple phases across the Jammu division and Kashmir Valley, expected to conclude by early November. Authorities are finalising ward reservation lists following public objections, with a formal announcement anticipated soon. Elections to Urban Local Bodies will be followed by Panchayat polls.

Other State Assembly Elections

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in eight constituencies across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura. Polling for the Assembly elections will be conducted on April 9 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, while West Bengal will have a two-phase election on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)