J&K Police have attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore belonging to two drug smugglers in Srinagar. The action, part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, was taken under the NDPS Act to break narcotics networks' financial backbone.

Police have intensified their crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan and attached immovable properties worth Rs 3.5 crore belonging to narcotics smugglers.

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Police Station Sangam, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, attached two immovable properties linked to the accused persons booked under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act, according to an official release.

Details of the Seizure

The first property comprises a double-storey residential house along with 1 kanal of land belonging to accused Shakeel Ahmad Ganie, son of Ab Satar Ganie. The property has been valued at over Rs 2 crore.

The second attachment includes another double-storey residential house along with 1 kanal of land belonging to the accused Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Ab Rehman Mir. The property is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Police said the attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Wider Campaign Against Narcotics

Officials stated that such stringent measures are aimed at deterring individuals involved in drug-related activities and breaking the financial backbone of narcotics networks operating in the region.

Authorities further said that the action is part of a sustained campaign to dismantle drug supply chains and ensure strict enforcement against offenders under the NDPS Act.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the police and share any information related to drug trafficking to help build a drug-free society in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling the illegal narcotics network by not only arresting offenders but also targeting and confiscating properties acquired through illicit means.

Officials added that such enforcement actions will continue as part of the wider Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan aimed at curbing drug abuse and trafficking across the Union Territory.