Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that all power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including major hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar, are progressing strictly as per their stipulated timelines, asserting that long-pending issues which had earlier hampered their execution have now been resolved.

Projects Firmly Back on Track

Referring to his recent visit to Kishtwar, Khattar said it was the first visit by a Union Power Minister to the region after recent developments related to the Indus Waters Treaty. He said clear and firm directions have been issued to concerned agencies to ensure that all projects are completed within the prescribed schedule without further delays.

Speaking about his inspection of key hydroelectric projects, Khattar highlighted his visits to the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project, the Salal Hydroelectric Project (Stages I and II), and the Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project. He said that work on all four major projects has gained momentum and is now firmly back on track.

"All the power projects must be completed on time. These projects have been under construction for several years and have faced problems earlier, but all those issues have now been addressed. One by one, all four projects will be completed and power generation will begin as scheduled," Khattar said.

The Union Minister emphasised that the completion of these projects would significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and contribute to the country's overall energy security.

Response to Pakistan's Objections

Responding to Pakistan's repeated objections to India's hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Khattar dismissed them as mere rhetoric, saying that such statements no longer carry any relevance, particularly after India has taken a firm stand on reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty in the context of continued cross-border terrorism.

"There is no meaning to Pakistan's statements. The Prime Minister has already made it clear that the Indus Waters Treaty has been reviewed in the context of continued terrorism," Khattar said.

Kishtwar Visit Details

On Sunday, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Kishtwar to review various projects. On his visit to the Sawalkot hydroelectric project, he said that this project, being executed by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Jammu and Kashmir, will generate "800 megawatts" of electricity, contributing to the country's power generation capacity. He also visited the Salal power project.