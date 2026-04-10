A massive fire broke out at a religious school in Srinagar. In a separate incident, a landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban. Earlier, a seasonal hut was gutted in a suspicious fire in Sanasar, prompting an investigation.

Massive Fire at Srinagar Religious School

A massive fire broke out on Friday at the Jamia Arabia Ashraf ul Uloom in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar, prompting a large-scale emergency response from the Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading to the nearby densely populated locality. Efforts to douse the fire are underway, and further details are awaited.

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Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Meanwhile, during last Sunday night, in a separate incident, a massive landslide struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, triggering continuous stone slides between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, officials said. According to officials, heavy debris, including rocks and mud, fell onto the highway, completely blocking both lanes and disrupting vehicular movement from either side. Authorities immediately took note of the situation and halted traffic movement along the affected stretch as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. Further updates on restoration work and the reopening of the highway are awaited.

Suspicious Fire Guts Seasonal Hut in Ramban

Earlier, last month, in Ramban district, a seasonal mud house, locally known as a 'Dhoak', was gutted in a fire under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Sanasar, officials said.

Nomadic families use such Dhoaks when they return to the highland meadows of Upper Sanasar during the summer, along with their cattle, and reside there till October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Arun Gupta, visited the spot and interacted with locals and officials.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Arun Gupta said that a seasonal hut belonging to a person named Qasim in Sanasar was burnt down in suspicious circumstances. "After reaching here, I took cognisance, and a District Forensic Mobile Vehicle (Unit) was also brought here. I took stock of the situation, examined the spot, talked to the locals and took feedback," he said.

He further stated that as Sanasar is a famous tourist spot, area domination by police has been enhanced and strengthened, and round-the-clock vigil is being maintained. He added that digital as well as forensic evidence will be collected and that an investigation has already been initiated. (ANI)