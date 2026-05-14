J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'Shaurya Gatha' Complex in Kupwara's Tangdhar. The initiative is a milestone in promoting battlefield tourism and stands as a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Jammu and kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the 'Shaurya Gatha' Complex at SM Hill in Tangdhar, Karnah in Kupwara District. The initiative marked a significant milestone in the promotion of battlefield tourism, heritage preservation and border area development.

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The Lieutenant Governor applauded Northern Command, Chinar Corps, and all officers, soldiers, engineers, workforce and local residents for the completion of the prestigious project in a short span of time. He said our brave soldiers laid down their lives to defend the motherland, and their courage and sacrifice should be instilled in every Indian as a powerful source of pride and inspiration.

A Tribute to Soldiers and Boost for Tourism

"The dedication of our forces and people is the true strength of the nation. The Shaurya Gatha Complex stands as a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. This initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship," the LG said while addressing the ceremony.

J&K's Progress vs PoJK's Neglect

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the stark contrast between development on this side of the Line of Control and the conditions in illegally Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, noting that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an era of peace, progress and prosperity, while PoJK continues to suffer from neglect and misgovernance. He reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral part of India.

"Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with development on all fronts. There is a renewed sense of self-confidence, and the society is more prosperous and peaceful than ever before," Sinha said.

Commitment to Border Region Development

He also reiterated that the administration is committed to the development of the border region. He observed that initiatives like the promotion of the valour site under Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan initiative will usher economic growth and prosperity in the Tangdhar-Karnah region, besides showcasing the rich defence legacy and culture of the region.

He said that seven villages of Tangdhar and Karnah have been included under the Vibrant Village Programme, ensuring improved infrastructure, livelihood opportunities and quality of life.

Sadhna Tunnel to Enhance Connectivity

Highlighting the importance of the Sadhna Tunnel, the Lieutenant Governor stated that it will significantly enhance connectivity, security, and economic activity in the region by providing all-weather access and facilitating trade, education, healthcare and disaster response.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, GOC Chinar Corps; Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department; Maj Gen Rakesh Nair; GOC 28 Infantry Division; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Brig Dharmendra Yadav, Commander, Shakti Vijay Bde, senior officers from the Army, Civil Administration, Police and Security Forces attended the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)