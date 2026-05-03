Major landslides have blocked the Baramulla-Uri and Doda-Kishtwar highways in Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting traffic. In a separate tragic incident, three labourers were killed after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Jammu's Bantalab area.

The Baramulla-Uri stretch of the National Highway has been closed near Lagama following a heavy landslide on Sunday. The landslide has blocked the road, disrupting vehicular movement on the key route.

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Traffic has been diverted via the Bandi-Paranpillan-Dachi route towards Uri to ensure the movement of vehicles while clearance work is undertaken.

Visuals from the site show officials working on removing the boulders from the road.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the landslide so far.

Authorities deployed teams along with heavy machinery to clear debris and restore connectivity at the earliest.

Second Landslide Blocks Doda-Kishtwar Road

On Saturday, the Doda-Kishtwar road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was blocked following a major landslide near Gatsoo, close to Pul Doda, disrupting vehicular movement and prompting authorities to issue a traffic advisory.

According to an update shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on X, the landslide occurred early in the morning, completely obstructing the key road link connecting Doda and Kishtwar. "The Doda-Kishtwar road is blocked due to a major landslide at Gatsoo near Pul Doda. Men and machinery are on the job; however, it will take some time to clear. Commuters are advised to avoid travel on the Doda-Kishtwar road until it is fully restored," the advisory read.

Bridge Collapse in Jammu Kills Three

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Saturday in the Bantalab area of Jammu, at least three labourers were killed after an under-construction portion of a bridge collapsed.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, with teams managing to pull out one survivor.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives, stating that four workers had been trapped in the collapse. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of three lives in the incident. Four people were trapped, of whom three died, and one survived safely," he said.

Inquiry Ordered, Officials Suspended

He added that strict action has been initiated, including suspension of two officials, attachment of another, and blacklisting of the contractor, while an inquiry into the incident is underway.

(ANI)