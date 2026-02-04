J&K's road network has expanded to over 41,141 km. A key project is the BRO's 213-km Bahri Pattan-Jhallas road, a strategic alternative route set to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic activity in remote border areas.

Jammu and Kashmir's road infrastructure is undergoing a major transformation, with the region's total road network now exceeding 41,141 kilometres, driven by multi-billion-rupee connectivity projects aimed at ensuring all-weather access across difficult Himalayan terrain. These initiatives are significantly reducing travel time, improving access to remote areas, and strengthening economic activity, particularly in border districts.

BRO Builds Strategic Border Road

In line with this push, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the Bahri Pattan-Jhallas road in the Nowshera-Poonch sector, a key border road that is emerging as a lifeline for remote villages and an important alternative route to the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. The road, stretching approximately 213 kilometres, is designed to enhance internal connectivity in border areas while providing safer and faster movement for civilians, tourists, and security forces. Officials said the project will play a critical role in strengthening infrastructure in forward regions along the Line of Control.

Strategic Importance and Economic Potential

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshera, Pritam Lal Thapa, said the road is strategically important for both connectivity and development. "This road is being constructed by the BRO from Beri Pattan to Jhallas. It is a border road which connects rural areas and provides alternative connectivity for people travelling between Jammu and Poonch," Thapa said.

He added that the project would also unlock the tourism potential of the region. "There are several important religious and tourist destinations here, including Baba Betamshah, Mangla Mata Temple, Veer Bhadreshwar Temple and Pir Shahlakh Dargah. This road will connect these places with Poonch and boost border and rural tourism," he said.

According to officials, improved connectivity is already translating into employment opportunities for residents, many of whom earlier had to travel long distances in search of daily wage work. "Whenever infrastructure and development work takes place, employment is generated. With tourism, shops, guest houses, hotels and other businesses coming up, which increases economic activity," Thapa added.

Residents Welcome Lifeline Project

Residents have welcomed the project, recalling years of hardship due to poor road connectivity. Transporting patients to hospitals or evacuating injured persons during periods of cross-border shelling was particularly challenging, they said.

A resident expressed gratitude to the central government and the BRO for taking up the project despite difficult terrain and logistical challenges. "I would like to thank the central government from the bottom of my heart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving such a big project in a border area," the resident said.

"I also thank the BRO engineers and teams who are working with great dedication despite challenges like forests, markets and residential areas along the route," he added.

Villages such as Jhangar, Sermakri, Bawani, Kalsian and surrounding areas, which were once considered remote and inaccessible, are now being linked through this road network, bringing renewed hope for long-term development, security, and prosperity. (ANI)