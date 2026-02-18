PDP's Iltija Mufti urged J&K youth to pursue sports after the cricket team made its first Ranji Trophy final in 67 years. The team secured a landmark victory over Bengal, with Auqib Nabi shining with both bat and ball in the semi-final clash.

Iltija Mufti Applauds J&K Team, Addresses Youth Concerns

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for qualifying for the Ranji Trophy finals and urged the youth to pursue sports and stay away from drug abuse.

Addressing the team, Mufti said, "We know how hopeless Jammu and Kashmir is. Yet, you young people should pursue sports, pursue good things. We know how drug abuse is spreading in Jammu and Kashmir... So, you should focus on sports."

Highlighting the lack of infrastructure, Mufti mentioned, "There are some problems here. There's no fencing, no water. I'll go and talk to the DC, and I'll do my best to ensure you get the facilities you need."

PDP to Raise Demand for Job Reservations

Mufti also touched upon pre-election promises, stating, "Before the elections, the Congress party promised rationalisation and job reservations. That didn't happen. The PDP will demand this too."

Historic Win: J&K Enters Ranji Trophy Final After 67 Years

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir stormed into their first-ever Elite final in 67 years, defeating Bengal by six wickets in2025-26 semifinal at Kalyani. The team delivered a landmark victory that has sparked celebrations across the region, marking one of the most significant moments in Jammu and Kashmir's cricketing journey.

Jubilation Across Jammu and Kashmir

"It is the first time Jammu and Kashmir has reached the Ranji Trophy Elite finals after 67 years. I am very fortunate. I think today is the best day of cricket for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. I am very happy. I want to congratulate the Jammu and Kashmir team, Auqib Nabi, who has just been selected for the IPL," a Kashmiri youth player, Aamir, said.

"It is a matter of great joy. Jammu and Kashmir reached the finals for the first time. And the way they have performed. The way Nabi has performed in every match. It is a matter of great joy to defeat Bengal in the semifinals," another Kashmiri youth player said.

How J&K Scripted a Famous Victory

Coming to the match, Jammu and Kashmir secured a six-wicket victory over Bengal in the 2025-26 edition's semifinal clash on Wednesday at Kalyani. Despite a fantastic first-innings bowling performance by veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, Bengal's batting order collapsed spectacularly in the second innings, leaving J-K needing just 126 runs in the chase to script a historic victory.

Bengal were put in to bat first by Jammu and Kashmir. Sudip Gharami played the innings of his life. His magnificent 146 off 246 balls anchored the Bengal innings, supported by a patient 49 from skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran. For J-K, Auqib Nabi shone brightly, picking up 5/87 to ensure Bengal didn't run away with the game, eventually bowling them out for 328.

The second day and early third day belonged entirely to Shami. The right-arm pacer dismantled the J-K top order with a clinical display of seam bowling. Although J-K's middle order fought back through Abdul Samad (82) and Paras Dogra (58), Shami was relentless. He finished with figures of 8 for 90--his best-ever in first-class cricket--wrapping up the J-K innings for 302. His performance gave Bengal a slender but vital 26-run lead and appeared to have put the hosts in the driver's seat.

The momentum shifted violently later on Day 3 as things turned nightmarish for Bengal. Auqib Nabi (4/36 in 10 overs) and Sunil Kumar (4/27 in 9.1 overs) produced a devastating spell of pace bowling, as both scalped eight wickets each. Bengal's top order vanished within just a few minutes of the third innings. First-innings hero Gharami fell for a duck, as did opener Sudip Chatterjee. Only Shahbaz Ahmed (24) offered any significant resistance as Bengal were bundled out for just 99 in 25.1 overs. Nabi and Sunil Kumar shared the spoils with four wickets each, setting J-K a modest target of 126.

Chasing 126 for a spot in the final, J-K faced some early jitters. Akash Deep struck twice in quick succession to remove the openers, leaving J-K at 12/2 in 3.5 overs. However, Shubham Pundir (27) and Vanshaj Sharma (43*) steadied the ship and eventually helped J&K win the match by six wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir will face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.