J&K elections 2024: Second phase voting begins; PM Modi urges voters to 'strengthen democracy'

    The second phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, with voters in 26 constituencies across six districts casting their ballots. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is among the 238 candidates in the fray. Tight security measures are in place to ensure a smooth voting process.

    Voters in 26 constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir will vote today in the second round of the Assembly elections in the union territory, under tight security. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is one of 238 candidates competing in this phase.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to "all voters to cast their votes and play their important role in strengthening democracy". In a tweet, he said, "On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time."

    The People's Democratic Party has the most candidates (26), followed by the National Conference (20), the BJP (17), and the Congress (6). There are 170 independents and other candidates.

    At least 3,502 polling booths with 13,000 personnel have been put up across the 26 districts to ensure smooth voting. In the second phase, 93 candidates compete in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam, 34 in Rajouri, 25 in Poonch, 21 in Ganderbal, and 20 in Reasi.

    Security personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations.

    Today's voting comes a week after the first phase of the polls was conducted on September 18. This was the first such election in the union territory in a decade and saw a record voter turnout of 60.21 per cent - the highest in the past seven elections. Voting for the third and last phase of the Assembly elections will take place on October 1, with vote count scheduled to take place on October 8.

