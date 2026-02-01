An educational tour for over 60 girl students from Doda to Jammu was flagged off under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. The initiative aims to empower girls through exposure to reputed institutions like IIT Jammu and historical landmarks.

An educational exposure tour to Jammu for girl students was flagged off on Saturday under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, aimed at empowering girls through educational exposure and experiential learning.

Objectives of the Exposure Tour

The exposure tour has been organised by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Doda, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Doda, with the objective of enhancing awareness, confidence, and overall personality development of girl students through experiential learning, a release said.

The initiative aims to broaden the academic, social and cultural horizons of the participants by providing them first-hand exposure to reputed educational institutions, historical landmarks and places of educational importance in Jammu. Such exposure tours play a vital role in motivating students, especially girls from remote areas, to pursue higher education and aspire for greater opportunities.

Empowering Through Education

The Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh, flagged off two buses carrying the students from the DC Office Complex, Doda. He also interacted with the girl students and exhorted them to pursue education with confidence, determination and ambition, as per the statement.

"60 girls have gone for the educational exposure to Jammu today. Once there, the director of IIT Jammu would help the students in exploring the university. Then they would learn about border management and see the parade which happens there. They would also hold a viewing of a patriotic movie", said the Deputy Commissioner.

He emphasised that education is the most powerful tool for empowering girls and ensuring their active participation in nation-building.

Flag-off Ceremony and Participants

The flag-off ceremony was attended by ADC Doda Anil Kumar Thakur, Joint Director, Education, Doda, Ashfaq Khanji, District Social Welfare Officer, Zubair Ahmed, Chief Education Officer, Doda, Mohd Iqbal, Tehsildar, Doda, and Executive Officer, Municipal Council Doda, among other officers and officials. More than 60 girl students are participating in the exposure tour, which is expected to provide them with valuable learning experiences beyond the classroom and inspire them to set higher educational and career goals. (ANI)