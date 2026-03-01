J&K CM Omar Abdullah urged people to stop panic buying fuel amid rumours of a shortage. He warned of closing petrol pumps if queues continue, assuring that supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG are sufficient and blaming rumours for the panic.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged people to stop panic buying fuel amid long queues at petrol pumps across the Union Territory.

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CM Urges Calm, Warns Against Panic Buying

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah warned that strict action could be taken if the situation does not improve. "My earnest request to people is that they stop camping outside petrol pumps, otherwise I will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days," he said.

He stressed that there is no shortage of essential fuel supplies and blamed rumours for the panic. "It's regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes the rumours. In a review meeting the other day, it was duly decided that there is currently no shortage of anything--be it diesel, petrol, or LPG cylinders--and even after a couple of days, the situation hasn't changed. Nowhere has there been any directive to reduce usage," he added.

Appealing to the public to remain calm, Abdullah said, "I appeal to those people who are lining up based on social media rumours: please don't do that. There is a meeting of all CMs with PM Modi tomorrow online, and I will attend that."

Petroleum Ministry Says Supply is Secure

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control. All retail fuel outlets have enough supplies, and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country, the Ministry said in a release.

The Ministry called upon citizens not to be misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic.

It said that because India is a net exporter to the world, domestic petrol and diesel availability is structurally assured. (ANI)