The Jammu and Kashmir BJP held a meeting of state office-bearers focusing on organisational strengthening and public outreach. National general secretary Tarun Chugh called for ideological commitment and completing party structures down to the booth level.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a meeting of its state office-bearers at its Trikuta Nagar headquarters, focusing on organisational strengthening and public outreach.

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Focus on Ideological Commitment and Outreach

Addressing the meeting, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called for greater ideological commitment and directed party leaders to ensure the completion of organisational structures down to the booth level. He emphasised the need for regular monthly meetings at all levels -- from booth to state -- to maintain momentum. Chugh also stressed enhanced public outreach through frequent visits by leaders to their designated areas, stating that the BJP functioned as a movement rooted in nationalist ideology rather than merely a political party. He cautioned against divisive forces and urged leaders to remain vigilant.

Leaders Stress Accountability and Development

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma underlined the importance of accountability and effective implementation of policies at the grassroots level. He called for the early completion of party structures, including morchas and cells, and highlighted the Centre's focus on welfare and women-led development.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the party cadre for their organisational efforts, saying the BJP's functioning in the Union Territory was being closely observed across the country. He urged leaders to remain prepared for emerging challenges and to highlight the government's developmental initiatives.

Organisational Review and Future Roadmap

BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul reviewed district-wise organisational activities and said, "Nearly 258 mandal-level training programmes were nearing completion, after which district-level programmes would begin."

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma described the political resolution presented at the meeting as a roadmap for future action, while former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh emphasised the role of office-bearers in strengthening the party's connect with the public.

The political resolution was presented by chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, who assured that suggestions from party members would be incorporated.

Several senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, were present at the meeting, along with state office-bearers, morcha presidents and district in-charges of the state. (ANI)