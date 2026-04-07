An awareness camp on govt schemes was held in Sarya village, Rajouri, under the Vibrant Village initiative. Labour Dept officials informed residents about welfare programmes for unorganised workers and conducted on-the-spot registrations.

An awareness camp on centrally and Union Territory-sponsored schemes was organised in the border village of Sarya in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Tuesday under the Vibrant Village initiative, with officials reaching out to residents to spread awareness about welfare programmes and facilitate on-the-spot registrations.

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The camp, held at a local school in Sarya, witnessed participation from villagers despite rainy weather conditions, with officials from the Labour Department and other agencies informing people about various social security schemes aimed at benefiting workers in the unorganised sector.

Official's Outreach and Purpose

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Kumar, Labour Officer, Rajouri, said that the initiative was part of a broader effort to identify and cover villages under the Vibrant Village programme. "We had received instructions from the Labour Department to conduct awareness campaigns in villages identified under the government's Vibrant Village initiative, and Sarya is one of those villages," he said.

Highlighting the purpose of the camp, he added, "Today, we are here to make people aware of the various schemes run by the Labour Department. Even though it is a rainy day and there has been some disturbance because of the weather, I am happy to see good participation from the public. We are trying to inform everyone about the schemes and the benefits they can avail, and we are also carrying out registrations here."

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

Kumar further elaborated on the schemes being promoted, particularly the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. "Our department provides several social security schemes. One of the important ones is the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. Under this scheme, workers have to make a small contribution. Any labourer in the unorganised sector--like electricians, tailors, stall owners, or painters--between the ages of 18 and 40 can enrol," he said.

"At the age of 18, a worker can start contributing as little as Rs 55 per month, and the contribution gradually increases with age, up to a maximum of Rs 200. After the age of 60, the worker is assured a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the scheme," he added.

Residents Welcome Initiative

Meanwhile, residents welcomed the initiative and said it helped bridge the information gap regarding government schemes. Local social activist Anil Choudhary said, "Many officers are coming to villages under the Vibrant Village initiative to spread awareness. Today, officers from the Labour Department have come here to inform us about these schemes."

"People are participating with enthusiasm, and it is good to see this kind of response. Earlier, we were not this aware of these schemes, but now more people are getting information and understanding the benefits. I thank the government for taking this initiative," he added.

The awareness drive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes in border and remote areas. (ANI)