The J&K Legislative Assembly's Budget Session 2026 concluded after 22 sittings, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather praising its productivity. CM Omar Abdullah was lauded for his presence and also strongly condemned the 'illegal war' against Iran.

J&K Assembly Budget Session Concludes

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday announced the conclusion of the Budget Session 2026, declaring the House sine die, while highlighting its productivity and legislative output.

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Addressing the House on the final day, Rather said the Assembly held 22 sittings during the session, placing it among the more active legislatures in the country. Drawing comparisons, he noted that Himachal Pradesh recorded 16 sittings, Punjab 7, Haryana 13, Delhi 4, Karnataka 13, Chhattisgarh 15, Andhra Pradesh 15, Gujarat 23, Uttar Pradesh 10, and Uttarakhand 5 sittings. "We are nearly on top with 22 sittings," he said.

The Speaker shared that the total working time of the House stood at 6,636 minutes. During the session, eight bills were introduced and all eight were passed. Additionally, 1,528 questions were received from members, reflecting active participation. He further informed that 26 calling attention notices were taken up during the session.

Speaker Praises MLAs and Government

"All members were given the opportunity to raise their issues and speak," Rather said, congratulating the MLAs for their engagement and contributions.

Praising the functioning of the government, the Speaker said ministers had worked diligently throughout the session. He made special mention of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, noting his consistent presence despite handling multiple responsibilities. "Our Chief Minister is very busy, with 19 departments under him, yet he was always present in the Assembly," Rather said.

Omar Abdullah Condemns 'Illegal War' on Iran

Earlier during the session, Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the ongoing conflict involving Iran, terming it an "illegitimate and illegal war" and raising concerns over its humanitarian and regional implications.

Addressing the House, Abdullah said, "Honourable Speaker Sir, regarding the way an illegitimate and illegal war was imposed on Iran, I don't think anyone would stand up and speak in its favour."

The Chief Minister also expressed anguish over the loss of lives, including Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. "The way humanity was murdered and the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei Sahab, many of his companions, and close relatives were martyred, no amount of condemnation is enough," he said.

Highlighting civilian casualties, Abdullah pointed to disturbing incidents involving children. "The brutal way innocent schoolgirls were killed... we hardly have any memory of such incidents in our recent history. And the purpose? It's still not understood," he added.

Questioning the rationale behind the conflict, he criticised shifting narratives from global powers. "If you listen to the American President, he himself probably doesn't realise why this war was imposed on Iran. In the morning, they talk about regime change; in the afternoon, they talk about the Strait of Hormuz; and in the evening, they talk about oil prices," Abdullah said.