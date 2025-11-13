Union Minister Jitendra Singh is set to inaugurate the 'Cohort Connect 2025' health conclave in Bhubaneswar. At another event, he said India is poised to lead a biotech-driven revolution and launched a program to support innovators.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, is set to inaugurate a two-day national conclave titled "Cohort Connect 2025" on Longitudinal Cohort Studies in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The conclave aims to strengthen collaboration and integration within India's health cohort ecosystem, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and institutions engaged in population-based health studies, according to an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The event will focus on leveraging cohort data for evidence-based health policy, disease prevention, and biomedical innovation," the statement read. It will also showcase ongoing national initiatives and discuss frameworks to promote data sharing, standardisation, and multi-sectoral partnerships in health research.

India's Biotech Revolution

Earlier on November 10, Minister Singh spoke at the Second Foundation Day celebration of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC). He highlighted India being poised to lead a biotechnology-driven transformation of the global economy, claiming the country has taken an early lead in preparing for the next wave of industrial change.

"I believe that in the coming days the next industrial revolution will be based on biotechnology. During that time, we can say in full confidence that India has already paved its way in that direction while other countries of the world might be getting ready for it..." Singh said.

Integrated Biotech Ecosystem

He further underlined that India's biotechnology ecosystem has moved beyond piecemeal efforts to an integrated, innovation-led framework combining institutions, industry and entrepreneurs.

The minister launched the BRIC-BIRAC Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) Program, aimed at supporting early-stage biotech innovators with mentoring, institutional backing and a pathway to commercialisation. He noted that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) was among the first government departments to implement this vision.

"We are proud this biotechnology department is one of the departments in the government of India which initiated the process of integration and brought 14 institutes under one umbrella of BRIC," he said.

According to Singh, the integration has had a multiplier effect, extending coordination even beyond the formal BRIC network. "Now the situation is that other institutes which are outside the ambit of BRIC are also working in sync with it," he added.

He said that the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore launched by the Prime Minister on November 3, 2025, marks a landmark step in strengthening India's research and development ecosystem. (ANI)