Union Minister Jitendra Singh led a brainstorming session on government communication, calling for a storytelling approach to simplify science and a 'whole-of-government' strategy to ensure messages are relatable, transparent, and impactful.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday, chaired a brainstorming session on "Effective Government Communication" with Secretaries and senior officials of the Ministries and Departments under his charge.

Simplifying Science Through Storytelling

The meeting was focused on improving public communication strategies and adopting innovative ways to make government messages more relatable, transparent, and impactful. During the discussions, Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of simplifying science communication by adopting a storytelling approach. He said that even the most complex scientific achievements could be better appreciated by the public when explained in simple, relatable narratives. The Minister directed all scientific institutions and laboratories under his ministries to identify and share at least two success stories that can be effectively communicated to the public, showcasing how their work directly benefits society.

A 'Whole-of-Government' Approach to Build Trust

Highlighting the need for consistency in outreach, Singh called upon the departments to adopt a "whole-of-government" approach to communication, ensuring that messages across ministries are aligned and reinforce the broader goals of the government. He noted that effective communication is not just about information dissemination but about building trust, creating awareness, and inspiring participation among citizens. The Union Minister has on several occasions underscored the need for communication that is authentic, inclusive, and connected to people's lives. He has maintained that the government's efforts, particularly in science, technology, and administrative reforms, must reach citizens in a language they understand and a format they relate to.

Insights from Communication Experts

The session also featured detailed presentations from senior officials across the government communication ecosystem, each offering insights drawn from their respective domains.

Credibility in a Changing Media Landscape

Principal Director General Dhirendra Ojha spoke about the growing importance of clear, credible, and timely communication in a rapidly evolving media environment. He underlined that government communication today must go beyond press releases and official statements, focusing instead on proactive engagement, transparency, and consistency in messaging. He emphasised that credibility remains the cornerstone of effective communication, especially in an age of misinformation and fragmented media consumption.

Leveraging Digital and New Media

Director General, New Media Wing, B Narayanan, highlighted how digital platforms have transformed the way citizens access and engage with government information. He pointed out that the digital medium offers not just speed but also inclusivity, enabling messages to reach people across geographies and demographics. He shared examples of how short-form videos, interactive graphics, and multilingual content have improved citizen outreach and urged departments to leverage new media tools more strategically for real-time engagement.

'Whole-of-Society' Coordination

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Senthil Rajan, spoke on the need for a "whole-of-society" approach in communication, stressing that effective public messaging requires coordination not only among government departments but also with stakeholders such as civil society, academia, and the private sector. He noted that partnerships with community organizations and influencers could enhance public understanding and participation in key national initiatives.

MyGov as a Two-Way Platform

CEO, MyGov, Nand Kumarum, shared insights on how MyGov has evolved as a two-way communication platform connecting the government and citizens. He highlighted the success of MyGov in crowd-sourcing ideas, feedback, and creative inputs for government campaigns, thereby strengthening participatory governance. He also discussed plans to expand MyGov's engagement through regional languages and local-level initiatives to ensure inclusivity and deeper citizen involvement.

Earlier, Secretary DoPT, Rachna Shah, delivered the welcome address, and Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas, shared the successful communication practices adopted by his department in driving key campaigns and reforms. The brainstorming session reflected a collective commitment among departments to enhance public communication and make it an integral part of governance. By focusing on storytelling, collaboration, and digital engagement, the ministries aim to bridge the gap between policy and the people it serves. (ANI)