A Chinese glass manufacturer has repurposed footage of a failed break-in during the French riots to market its shatter-resistant glass. The viral video shows the shop window withstanding multiple strikes, drawing widespread internet attention.

A video of a shop window withstanding multiple strikes during France's October riots has become an unlikely marketing tool for a Chinese glass producer. Hengxinfeng Special-Glass Co. Ltd. in Henan province did not commission a commercial, but instead utilized film of a botched break-in to illustrate the power of their shatter-resistant glass.

A video shared on social media showed glass with cracks but the glass held firm as people tried to smash through it. The clip was apparently filmed during student protests about education and the expense of life in France, during which looting occurred.

The company’s choice to reuse the clip has drawn internet notice, with viewers remarking on the glass’s seemingly impressive endurance and the strange marketing ploy. Some people loved the marketing gimmick. But others doubted the claims being made about the goods.

The footage came amid significant rioting throughout the France. Riots broke out in Paris and other cities on October 17, with around 3,000 stores assaulted, many robbed, according to AFP. The sector’s trade group anticipated the loss would run to hundreds of millions of euros.

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The violence came as more than half a million people took to the streets throughout the country to protest the rising expense of living. It was one of the worst unrests France had seen in years.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged that the looting and vandalism observed on October 17 “never” be repeated as his government came under pressure for its handling of the turmoil. The protests have also put pressure on authorities to replace Macron, a moderate, six months before the presidential election. Officials have conceded security and intelligence lapses that led to the riots, widespread theft and destruction to public property. Security was stepped up for protests the following Saturday.