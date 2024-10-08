Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand state MPW employees union thanks CM Soren, discusses demands

    Various employee unions of Jharkhand met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed their gratitude for fulfilling their demands. The delegation appreciated the work being done by the state government and apprised them of some other important demands.

    Jharkhand Workers Union Thanks CM Soren, Discusses Demands
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    A delegation of Jharkhand State MPW Employees Union, Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation and Contract/Agreement/Lump sum Jharkhand Employees Union met Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren at the Chief Minister's Residential Office located at Kanke Road Ranchi. On this occasion, the members of the delegation expressed happiness before the Chief Minister for fulfilling their demands under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. The members of the delegation told the Chief Minister that the state government is continuously working to give their due rights to all sections of the society including the employees of various departments.

    On the occasion, the members of the delegation jointly apprised Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren about some other important demands and their sentiments. On this occasion, President of Jharkhand State MPW Employees Union Shri Pawan Kumar, General Secretary Shri Mangal Hembram, General Minister Shri Sunil Kumar Shah, Shri Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salim Ansari and hundreds of members of the Union were present.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana Elections 2024 results: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website says ill founded allegations anr

    Haryana Polls 2024: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website, says ill-founded allegations

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode, multiple injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode; one dead, multiple injuries reported

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Recent Stories

    Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star NTI

    Rishab Shetty Net Worth: Explore luxurious lifestyle of Kantara star

    Haryana Elections 2024 results: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website says ill founded allegations anr

    Haryana Polls 2024: EC refutes Congress' charge on slow updation of website, says ill-founded allegations

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode, multiple injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns into river in Kozhikode; one dead, multiple injuries reported

    Ladies, do you want to boost your fertility? 6 must-do exercises RKK

    Ladies, do you want to boost your fertility? 6 must-do exercises

    Apple releases trailer of Submerged a short film exclusively for Vision Pro users watch gcw

    Apple releases trailer of ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon