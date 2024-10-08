Jharkhand state MPW employees union thanks CM Soren, discusses demands

Various employee unions of Jharkhand met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed their gratitude for fulfilling their demands. The delegation appreciated the work being done by the state government and apprised them of some other important demands.

A delegation of Jharkhand State MPW Employees Union, Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation and Contract/Agreement/Lump sum Jharkhand Employees Union met Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren at the Chief Minister's Residential Office located at Kanke Road Ranchi. On this occasion, the members of the delegation expressed happiness before the Chief Minister for fulfilling their demands under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. The members of the delegation told the Chief Minister that the state government is continuously working to give their due rights to all sections of the society including the employees of various departments.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation jointly apprised Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren about some other important demands and their sentiments. On this occasion, President of Jharkhand State MPW Employees Union Shri Pawan Kumar, General Secretary Shri Mangal Hembram, General Minister Shri Sunil Kumar Shah, Shri Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salim Ansari and hundreds of members of the Union were present.

