Jharkhand SHOCKER! Woman arrested after electrocuting man to death for molesting daughter

A woman in Radhanagar, Sahibganj, allegedly resorted to extreme measures, electrocuting a man accused of repeatedly molesting her minor daughter. The perpetrator, identified as Raju Mandal, had reportedly been entering their home and committing the heinous acts for two months, also stealing valuables. Despite the woman’s complaints to the villagers, no action was taken against the perpetrator, prompting the woman to take matters into her own hands.

On Friday, she and her daughter purchased an electric wire. They removed the safety cover, wrapped it around a bamboo stick, connected it to a live copper wire, and placed it in front of their door. However, Raju Mandal did not appear that day.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m., Raju arrived at the woman’s house in an intoxicated state, verbally abusing both the mother and daughter. As he stepped onto the electric wires, he was electrocuted and died instantly. The body was later recovered from the house. Both the mother and daughter have been arrested; the mother has been sent to jail, while the daughter is placed in a juvenile home in Dumka.

Radhanagar police station officer-in-charge, Nitesh Pandey, stated that authorities have recovered five meters of wire wrapped around a bamboo stick, along with one meter of copper wire, from the woman's house.

“On the basis of evidence collected from the woman’s house, the mother and the daughter have been arrested,” said the officer in charge.



