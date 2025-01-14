Jharkhand SHOCKER! Woman arrested after electrocuting man to death for molesting daughter

A woman in Radhanagar, Sahibganj, allegedly electrocuted a man who repeatedly molested her minor daughter, after villagers failed to take action despite her complaints.

Jharkhand SHOCKER! Woman arrested after electrocuting man to death for molesting daughter anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

A woman in Radhanagar, Sahibganj, allegedly resorted to extreme measures, electrocuting a man accused of repeatedly molesting her minor daughter. The perpetrator, identified as Raju Mandal, had reportedly been entering their home and committing the heinous acts for two months, also stealing valuables. Despite the woman’s complaints to the villagers, no action was taken against the perpetrator, prompting the woman to take matters into her own hands.

Nitish Kumar Reddy climbs Tirumala temple stairs on knees after returning from Australia tour (WATCH)

On Friday, she and her daughter purchased an electric wire. They removed the safety cover, wrapped it around a bamboo stick, connected it to a live copper wire, and placed it in front of their door. However, Raju Mandal did not appear that day.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m., Raju arrived at the woman’s house in an intoxicated state, verbally abusing both the mother and daughter. As he stepped onto the electric wires, he was electrocuted and died instantly. The body was later recovered from the house. Both the mother and daughter have been arrested; the mother has been sent to jail, while the daughter is placed in a juvenile home in Dumka.

Radhanagar police station officer-in-charge, Nitesh Pandey, stated that authorities have recovered five meters of wire wrapped around a bamboo stick, along with one meter of copper wire, from the woman's house.

“On the basis of evidence collected from the woman’s house, the mother and the daughter have been arrested,” said the officer in charge.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC vkp

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC

'Disheartening to see how...': L&T HR head says chairman's 90-hour workweek remark 'taken out of context' shk

'Disheartening to see how...': L&T HR head says chairman's 90-hour workweek remark 'taken out of context'

Nag Mk 2 tested successfully: All about anti-tank guided missile set to enhance Army's operational strength snt

Nag Mk 2 tested successfully: All about anti-tank guided missile set to enhance Army's operational strength

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, skips holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti due to allergy vkp

Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, skips holy dip at Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti due to allergy

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today january 14 2024; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine anr

Sabarimala temple set for Makara Vilakku today; Over 2 lakh devotees expected to climb the hill shrine

Recent Stories

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos NTI

Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral snt

Under fire Rohit Sharma practices with Mumbai Ranji team at Wankhede stadium; pictures go viral

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report shk

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela NTI

Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Celebs who took a dip at Kumbh Mela

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10% gcw

GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10%

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon